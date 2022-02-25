Former India batter Wasim Jaffer shares a 'love-hate' relationship with former England captain Michael Vaughan on social media, especially on Twitter. Both Jaffer and Vaughan never miss an opportunity to troll each other on the basis of the performances of their respective teams. Speaking with India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube channel, Vaughan shed light on his social media banter with Jaffer, saying that he and the former India opener date back to the 2002 Lord's Test between India and England.

"Well, he was my first Test wicket, Wasim, so it goes back to 2002 where he snuck a ball up the slope at Lord's and was out caught at first slip. So, he can't have been that good with the bat if he got out to me," Vaughan said.

Interestingly, Jaffer was Vaughan's first wicket in Test cricket. Vaughan, who took just 6 wickets in Test cricket, had got the better of Jaffer during the 2002 Test at Lord's.

"Oh we have a bit of fun. I really enjoy. I'm sure he would have something by now, but I haven't seen Twitter today, so I'm waiting," he added.

Vaughan also spoke about the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar, which he had taken during the Nottingham Test in the same series.

Sharing his views on the same, he said: "Yeah, but you know Sachin was just being nice to me but Wasim actually wasn't bowled. He got the outside edge."

Vaughan, who had made his England debut in 1999, went to to play 82 Tests and 86 ODIs for the Three Lions, amassing more than 7,000 runs.

In 2003, he was also named captain of England's ODI and Test teams.