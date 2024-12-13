One of the most talented Indian cricketers of his time, Vinod Kambli didn't quite touch the heights he was once destined to. The former India cricketer's career went on a downward spiral and never witnessed a comeback. His friend and former teammate Sachin Tendulkar, who started his career alongside Kambli, went on to become arguably the greatest batter of all time. As the two ex-cricketers met during their former coach Ramakant Achrekar's memorial, the soul-shattering contrast between their health and current status sent a shockwave across the country.

As the entire Indian cricketing spectrum expressed its worry over Kambli's health, he has vowed to fight back and put an end to health issues that have been holding him back. In an interview, Kambli also opened up about his friendship with Sachin, especially on the 2009 incident, when their relationship went through a rough phase.

At that time, Kambli had even accused Sachin of turning his back on him. However, he has now issued a clarification. The former batter even revealed that Tendulkar had taken care of many of his medical bills when he underwent surgeries in 2013.

"At that time, it came to my mind that Sachin didn't help. I was extremely frustrated. But Sachin did everything for me, including paying for my two surgeries in 2013. We spoke, and childhood friendship came forward," Kambli revealed on The Viky Lalwani Show.

"Sachin told me how to play. I made nine comebacks. We are cricketers; we get hurt. When we get out, we also get hurt," Kambli added.

Recalling some of his cricketing milestones, Kambli still cherishes the double hundred he scored at Wankhede when he rose to prominence in the 1990s.

"The double hundred at Wankhede, I will cherish the most. Achrekar sir was with me, and we had such a great team. I used to have fun battles with Muttiah Muralitharan and our other opponents," Kambli recalled.

"My journey wasn't perfect, but I gave it my all. I'm grateful for the support of my family and friends like Sachin," he said.