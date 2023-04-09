SunRisers Hyderabad have gotten off to a poor in the Indian Premier League 2023. The side lost its season opener by 72 runs to Rajasthan Royals before Lucknow Super Giants thrashed them by 5 wickets in their second game. As the Aiden Markram-led side struggles with its performance, it takes the bottom spot on the table. Similar is the case of their new recruit Harry Brook, who was bought at the IPL 2023 auction for a whopping sum of Rs.13 25 crore.

Brook, who performed well in PSL 2022, has failed to live up to the expectations in IPL 2023 so far. Brook scored 13 off 21 in SRH's first game before becoming the victim of Yuzvendra Chahal. He was dismissed for 3 off 4 balls on the bowling Ravi Bishnoi in the side's second game.

Here is how the Twitter reacted after that -

Sorry Harry Brook it ain't PSL where you get wasted bowlers & flat decks #LSGvsSRH | #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/bdOfZCMcZN — Kriti Singh (@kritiitweets) April 7, 2023

Harry Brook when the pitch is not flat: #LSGvsSRH pic.twitter.com/YeBpxypMF6 — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) April 7, 2023

People on twitter compared this mediocre batter Harry Brook with generational talent Shubman Gill. — Pratham. (@76thHundredWhxn) April 7, 2023

Harry Brook is getting badly exposed in the IPL #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/ScGeegeIpB — Azan Ahmad (@azanahmad257) April 7, 2023

Harry Brook is the biggest Fraud in IPL History or there is someone else too? pic.twitter.com/7xKaqucyUo — King Babar Azam Army (@babarazamking_) April 7, 2023

Harry Brook :



On Pakistan roads On indian pitches pic.twitter.com/g7RV6BU0Yj — M. (@IconicKohIi) April 7, 2023

SRH play their next match against Punjab Kings on April 9.