With no international cricket action for Team India till the start of the two-Test series against Bangladesh on September 18, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has found a new way to keep the national team players in shape. The BCCI have decided to involve senior players in the four-team Duleep Trophy. Set to be held in Andhra Pradesh, the first round will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, before the Bangladesh series. The Duleep Trophy may also provide a path for outcasts like Ishan Kishan to find their way back into Team India's setup.

Kishan has not played for India in any format in 2024, having been left out of BCCI's central contracts due to reportedly not agreeing to play domestic cricket. However, after several months in the wilderness, Kishan may have a chance to impress now.

Unlike previous years, the Duleep Trophy will shift from a zonal format to a more national format, with the four teams being India A, B, C and D. Each squad will be picked by the national selection committee, presently headed by Ajit Agarkar.

With new head coach Gautam Gambhir involved in this, senior India players, ranging from Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal to Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin have been recommended to play the 2024-25 Duleep Trophy. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been given the choice, whilst Jasprit Bumrah will be rested in order to manage his workload.

As per a report by Cricbuzz, Kishan is expected to be called up for the Duleep Trophy, implying that he is in the selection plans going forward. Impressive performances by Kishan in the Duleep Trophy could hand him a road back into Team India.

The Duleep Trophy games will be held between 5-8 September and 12-15 September.