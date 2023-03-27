Batter Shikhar Dhawan is known for taking Team India across the line on numerous occasions with his heroics on the field. Making his debut in 2010 in an ODI against Australia, the Delhi-based cricketer went on to smash 6793 runs in 167 matches in the 50-over format. Apart from international cricket, Dhawan has made a separate mark in the Indian Premier League and is all set to lead Punjab Kings in the 16th edition of the tournament. Fans are excited to see Dhawan leading the side, who also earlier captained the national side multiple times.

During a recent interview, Dhawan was asked about his plans of joining politics ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Dhawan stated that currently he is not having any such plans but he will also not shy away if he gets any opportunity in the future.

"Right now, I don't have such plans but if it is written in my destiny then definitely I will go for it. Which ever field I will go, I will be giving my 100 per cent and I know that success is certain for me. I have been working hard since the age of 11 and every field has a similar success mantra. The advantage of playing cricket is that it's a team game and you know when you have to step out and step -in. It's not always necessary to always go ahead and step out," said Dhawan on Sports Tak.

"So far, I haven't spoke to anyone regarding my plans of joining the politics but you never know what is the god's will. If it is god's will, then I will definitely be achieving it," he added.

Dhawan also spoke about losing his place in the Indian ODI team to Shubman Gill. The southpaw admitted that even if he was the selector, he would've picked Gill over himself.

"I feel the way Shubman is (playing). Like he was playing two formats and performing well in Tests and T20s. He was playing more matches in the international circuit and I wasn't... If I were the selector then definitely would have give the chance to Shubman. Would have selected Shubman over Shikhar," he said.

Dhawan finds himself out of the Indian team since an ODI against Bangladesh in December 2022. The 37-year-old opener has not yet given up on a strong desire to play the World Cup at home later this year.

Gill came into the team at Dhawan's expense and the young opener has not looked back ever since. His back-to-back impressive performances have helped him cement his place in the team as an opener.

(With PTI Inputs)