Quetta Gladiators batter Umar Akmal got irked by a journalist when he was questioned about his Tiktok videos and fitness during a press conference. "In the recent days, it felt like you are giving much time on TikTok and not focusing on your fitness. You are getting overweight. You were getting away from fitness," said the journalist to the out-of-favour Pakistan batter. "Who has told you that I frequently upload videos on TikTok? It is my personal life and it is in front of everyone. It would be better if you refrain from asking such questions," said Akmal.

"Fitness is in front of you. I am not the only one. If you ask other players about it, they will also answer it in the same way," he added.

Eyeing a comeback into the national side, Umar Akmal will hope to impress the selection committee during the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) that kicks off on Monday.

Umar emerged on the international cricket scene with a hundred in his first Test in New Zealand in 2009.

He has so far played 16 Tests, 121 one-day internationals, as well as 84 Twenty20 internationals. But his career has been bridled by disciplinary problems, including an arrest after scuffling with a traffic warden in 2014.

The batter was also sent home after he failed a fitness test ahead of 2017 Champions Trophy in England and has been hit with various fines over the years.

