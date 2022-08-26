Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan is all set to make his silver screen debut with the Tamil thriller 'Cobra'. As the trailer for the movie dropped, several cricketers - both past and present - congratulated Pathan and wished him the best. The movie stars Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role. Irfan's former teammates Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa were among those to wish him, as well as all-rounder Deepak Hooda, who recalled a conversation with Pathan where he had told Hooda that he would "do everything in life" as he is an all-rounder.

"The trailer takes me back to our conversation which we had a decade ago. Irfan bhai said, I'll do everything in life, "I'm an all rounder"! You stayed true to your words. Looking forward to your silver screen debut bhai," Hooda tweeted.

"So happy for you brother to watch you perform in #Cobra. This looks like a complete action packed film, wishing you & entire cast huge success on this. Can't wait to watch this one," Raina tweeted.

Promoted

"Watch out for this dasher!! Congratulations my brother on yet another avatar in your journey. I'm so happy for you and I can't wait to watch #Cobra and whistle when you come onscreen," tweeted Robin Uthappa.

The trailer takes me back to our conversation which we had a decade ago. Irfan bhai said, I'll do everything in life, "I'm an all rounder"!

You stayed true to your words. Looking forward to your silver screen debut bhai @IrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/pNvOu6fPV9 — Deepak Hooda (@HoodaOnFire) August 26, 2022

So happy for you brother @IrfanPathan to watch you perform in #Cobra. This looks like a complete action packed film, wishing you & entire cast huge success on this. Can't wait to watch this one pic.twitter.com/UZiaiJMsYq — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 26, 2022

Watch out for this dasher!! Congratulations my brother on yet another avatar in your journey. I'm so happy for you and I can't wait to watch #cobra and whistle when you come onscreen. Wishing you all the love and success!! Love you brother!! pic.twitter.com/CGMT2KKBo9 — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) August 26, 2022

Irfan Pathan himself had shared the trailer on Twitter, and wrote "Every Problem Has A Mathematical Solution."

'Cobra' is set to release on August 31.