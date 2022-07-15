Story ProgressBack to home
Ireland vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: New Zealand Win Toss, Opt To Bat
IRE vs NZ, 3rd ODI Live Updates: New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bat against Ireland in the third and final ODI at the Village, Dublin on Thursday.
IRE vs NZ, 3rd ODI Live: New Zealand win toss, elect to bat in Malahide.© Twitter
IRE vs NZ, 3rd ODI Live Updates: New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bat against Ireland in the third and final ODI at the Village, Dublin on Thursday. New Zealand have already gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after having won the first two ODIs. Both matches have been close encounters and Ireland have come to registering a victory. Both sides would be hoping to put on a spectacle for the fans in the final ODI. (LIVE SCORECARD)
3rd ODI, New Zealand in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2022, Jul 15, 2022
Play In Progress
IRE
NZ
68/0 (8.0)
Malahide Cricket Club Ground, Dublin
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 8.5
Batsman
Martin Guptill
37* (25)
Finn Allen
28 (24)
Bowler
Craig Young
31/0 (4)
Josh Little
14/0 (1)
Four!
Pitched up on off stump, Allen blocks it out.
Leg bye! Length again, around leg stump, Guptill looks to tickle it fine but misses. The ball goes off the pads and towards short fine leg as the batters sneak in a leg bye.
FOUR! Even the good deliveries are traveling to the fence. Around the top of off, just slanting across the right-hander. Guptill gets an outside edge past the man at first slip and the ball runs away into the third man fence.
On a hard length, angling well across the batter. Allen chops it down to third man for a single.
FOUR! Just too short again but it's around the midriff region, Finn Allen swivel-pulls it up and over backward square leg for yet another boundary.
WIDE! Starts off with a full and wide one, just a little too wide though.
Josh Little is brought into the attack now.
FOUR! Really poor this from Craig Young and the 50 is up for New Zealand in no time. Full and on the pads, Guptill clips it away into the vacant square leg fence. 16 runs came off that over!
FOUR! A third boundary of the over and all of them have just been timed to perfection. On middle, this is stroked away in front of mid-wicket and the ball just speeds into the fence.
A touch fuller and around off, this is firmly pushed towards the man at mid off.
Perfect length and on a tighter line around off, Guptill leaves it alone.
FOUR! Overpitched and punished! A half-volley on middle stump, Guptill with a lovely straight drive back past the bowler to make it two boundaries in a row.
FOUR! Sweetly timed! The new piece of willow seems to be working fine for Guptill. Good length, around off, this is just caressed off the back foot through cover-point for a boundary.
Length and on middle, kept out by Allen.
In the air, lands safely! Full and straight, Martin Guptill gives the charge and looks to smash it across the line but gets it off the toe end of the bat. The ball lobs over mid-wicket and falls safely as the batters get a single. Guptill has also broken his bat.
Good length, over middle, Guptill nudges it onto the leg side.
A bit of aggression from Guptill but he can't get it away. A little bit short again and around off, Guptill goes a bit too hard at it and ends up mistiming it towards covers.
Keeps it on a fullish length and angles it into middle, Guptill pushes it back towards the bowler.
Much better length this time. Around the top of off and just holding its line. Guptill plays inside the line of the ball.