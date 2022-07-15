IRE vs NZ, 3rd ODI Live Updates: New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bat against Ireland in the third and final ODI at the Village, Dublin on Thursday. New Zealand have already gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after having won the first two ODIs. Both matches have been close encounters and Ireland have come to registering a victory. Both sides would be hoping to put on a spectacle for the fans in the final ODI. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Ireland vs New Zealand 3rd ODI from the Village in Dublin