Ireland vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I Live Cricket Updates: After losing the first T20I, Afghanistan would like to make a comeback in the second T20I of the five-match series against Ireland. They lost the first T20I by seven wickets. In that match, batting first, Afghanistan rode on Usman Ghani's 42-ball 59 to notch 168/7 in 20 overs. Ireland chased down the target in 19.5 overs with captain Andy Balbirnie and wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker scoring a half-century each. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field
% chance to win
AFG 59%
IRE 41%
Ireland (Unchanged playing XI) - Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little.
Afghanistan (Unchanged playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
TOSS - Afghanistan have won the toss and they will BAT first!
Ireland showed that they have the capability but without a collective performance, they will not get the required results. The first game was a perfect example and Ireland will look to ride on the confidence and go 2-0 up. Afghanistan have to rectify the issues and level things up. Who do you think will win? We will find out in some time. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.