Rishabh Pant is going through a lean patch in his cricket career. The player has failed to impress in international cricket of late, and so is his form in the Indian Premier League as well. The southpaw was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for a record sum of Rs 27 crore ahead of IPL 2025, but his poor returns as a captain as well as a player for the franchise have left him in trouble. After the conclusion of IPL 2026, Pant stepped down as LSG skipper.

Delhi Capitals are set to make a swap deal with LSG, with Pant and Kuldeep Yadav being the players involved in the trade, claimed a report in Cricbuzz. The report added that Pant is going to take a pay cut. It is worth noting that Kuldeep's salary at Delhi Capitals as per IPL 2026 is Rs 13.25 crore.

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif backed Kuldeep and said that it would be a huge mistake if Delhi Capitals trade the player.

"If Delhi Capitals send Kuldeep to LSG, there cannot be a bigger mistake than this. Forget this one year. You do not judge a player in one year. Ganguly is also going to be there (in the DC camp). He always says not to judge someone who has been playing for ten years on the basis of one season. If you panic at this time, which KKR did, Delhi picked Kuldeep, and then see what he did except this one season. It will give you a clear picture," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

"If Delhi has done this trade, it means no one supports Kuldeep when he is going through a bad time. Neither did KKR, nor did the Indian team. In the Indian team as well, he is the first to be dropped. It is difficult to find a bowler with his skill. You need to back the player. Delhi did not lose because of Kuldeep. There were a lot of errors, and one of the factors was Kuldeep. If you put the blame on one player and drop him, it will be the biggest mistake if they let him go," he added.

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