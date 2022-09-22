BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, in a letter written to all state association, stated that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will be played in a home and way format. This news has got all the Chennai Super Kings fan excited. For the last couple of seasons, due to COVID restrictions, the IPL was played in limited venues and the die-hard CSK fans could not see their 'Thala' MS Dhoni in action. But this time, there is a chance that Dhoni will be back in action in Chennai.

Ganguly wrote to all state associations outlining important points on the home international and domestic season for 2022-23. He revealed that the men's IPL will go back to the home-and-away format.

"The next season of men's IPL will also go back to the home and away format with all ten teams playing their home matches at their designated venues," read Ganguly's letter, a copy of which is in possession of NDTV.

Last year, the IPL league matches were played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune, while the knockout matches were played in Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to lift their maiden title.