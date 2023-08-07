Former cricketer Pragyan Ojha feels India need both Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul for the crucial number 4 and 5 batting spots during the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup. Both players are currently recovering from their respective injuries at the National Cricket Academy. While Iyer had surgery on his lower back for a stress fracture, Rahul is out of action due to a thight injury. With the multi-nation tournaments just around the corner, Ojha said India need both Iyer and Rahul to fill that void in the middle-order.

"Both (Shreyas and KL) are very important for India in the World Cup. They are not part of the series against Ireland, but I think they will be considered. I don't know where they stand in terms of fitness and recovery is a concern. But they are very crucial for the World Cup and Asia Cup," Ojha told Times of India.

While hihglighting India's middle-order struggles during the 2019 ODI World Cup, Ojha suggested that Iyer and Rahul will boost India's chances due to their consistency in the 50-over format.

"In terms of consistency, experience, form, performance, contribution to the team and scoring runs, both KL and Shreyas are up there. Both have a lot of experience. India are looking for players and batters who can bat at No. 4 and No. 5. These are the numbers and slots where we face challenges most of the time," he added.

The BCCI, in an official release, shared updates of Rahul and Iyer's respective injuries.

Advertisement

"Mr KL Rahul and Mr Shreyas Iyer: They have resumed batting in the nets and are currently undergoing strength and fitness drills. The BCCI Medical Team is satisfied with their progress and will increase their intensity in terms of both skills and strength and conditioning in the coming days," the BCCI said in a statement recently.