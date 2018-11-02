 
Didn't Have Enough Evidence Against "Top India Player" To Complete IPL Spot-Fixing Probe: BB Misra

Updated: 02 November 2018 20:06 IST

Former IPS officer BB Misra said that he couldn't complete investigations into the alleged player-bookie nexus due to "lack of evidence".

IPL was thrown into disrepute after the spot-fixing and betting controversy in 2013. © BCCI

Former IPS officer BB Misra has spoken about the problems he faced while investigating the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal. Misra, who was a member of the Justice Mukul Mudgal panel that looked into the controversy that shook Indian cricket, told PTI from Bhubaneswar he had a lead about a "top India player" being in contact with a bookmaker. However, the lack of evidence stopped him continuing his investigation. "Yes, I was investigating a lead that I got about a top India player being in touch with a bookie. However, I didn't have enough evidence," Misra said on Friday.

"Let me clarify time was never an issue as Supreme Court was very co-operative and had we sought more time, we would have got that. But since the bookie in question didn't part with evidence, I had no option but to stop investigations," Misra said.    

Did he speak to the player in question? "I didn't speak to just one player but multiple players. Let's leave it at that."

Misra revealed bookie's reason for not giving out evidence was because he feared for his life and that a lot of dangerous people were involved.

"But when I asked for the evidence, he backtracked saying that a lot of dangerous people were involved and he feared for his life.

"He chose not to part with the evidence that he claimed to have in his possession. I had to close the investigation. So again I must state that time was never an issue," Misra said.    

On whether he met the bookie in person, he replied: "Let's not get there."

Misra said that conjectures shouldn't be drawn about what is written about the nine players in the sealed envelope that the Mudgal committee submitted to the Supreme Court at the end of its probe.

Misra also said that he is ready to share all his investigative leads with the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit chief Ajit Singh, who has been in touch with him.

"Ajit Singh was my senior in Indian Police Service. When he called me after reports emerged, I told him 'sir I am shifting base from Delhi to Bhubaneswar and I will need some time to settle down'," said Misra.

"Once I settled down, I called Mr Singh but he was in Dubai for the Asia Cup. That was the last I heard from him. Now I will be writing a mail that I am ready to discuss my findings at that point in time," said Misra.

(With PTI Inputs)

