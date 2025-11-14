After a disappointing 2025 season, where Lucknow Super Giants finished seventh on the points table with just six wins from 14 games, the franchise now faces key decisions ahead of the November 15 retention deadline for IPL 2026. With retention talks underway, owner Sanjiv Goenka confirmed the franchise is already in talks about who to keep and who to let go. With several big-money signings still underperforming, poor balance in key phases, lack of depth hurt them last season and purse pressures building, LSG must decide how wisely to reshape their squad for the upcoming season.

Lucknow appear likely to retain big names such as Rishabh Pant, the handful of games he played notwithstanding as well as rising domestic stars like Ayush Badoni, who scored 329 runs in IPL 2025 at an average of 32.90 and strike rate of 148.20 and also Digvesh Rathi's rising all-round value has impressed the management.. LSG are expected to retain their biggest match-winner Nicholas Pooran, who remains their most reliable middle-order striker and a key figure in the leadership group. Avesh Khan too is likely to be retained after a strong comeback season, offering pace and death-overs value. These players form part of the core around which LSG hope to rebuild ahead of the new season.

LSG are expected to release several underperforming names to make room for a more balanced squad. One confirmed exit is Shardul Thakur, who has been traded to Mumbai Indians for ₹2 crore. Shardul, who first went unsold in the auctions, and then brought in as an injury replacement last season, played 10 matches for LSG but struggled to create the impact the franchise needed with the ball. With LSG looking for more consistent pace options, the trade was seen as a practical move ahead of the auction.

Lucknow Super Giants' Probable Retained Players: Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Rathi, Mitchell Marsh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, , William O'Rourke, Akash Singh

LSG's Probable Released Players: Shamar Joseph, Himmat Singh, Abdul Samad, Matthew Breetzke, Prince Yadav, Yuvraj Chaudhary

LSG's Probable Trades: David Miller