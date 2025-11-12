After a strong 2025 campaign, where they finished third on the points table and reached the playoffs, Gujarat Titans are now preparing for the November 15 retention deadline ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. With captain Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Rashid Khan expected to form the core, GT face crucial decisions on how to strengthen their squad while managing their purse balance. With several trade rumours surfacing and a few underperformers on the radar, the franchise is expected to make some bold but calculated calls before the mini-auction.

Captain Shubman Gill, who led from the front in 2025 with 650 runs in 15 matches at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 155.88, remains the heartbeat of the franchise. Alongside him, Sai Sudharsan's consistent form and Rashid Khan's match-winning spells make them crucial to Gujarat's plans. Reports also point to the likely retention of dependable bowlers like Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada, preserving a balanced domestic-overseas mix as GT plan their auction strategy.

There has been plenty of noise in the trade window involving Gujarat Titans. Reports claim that Chennai Super Kings showed strong interest in Washington Sundar, hoping to bring the Tamil Nadu all-rounder back home. However, GT have reportedly declined multiple offers from CSK, including a player swap and even an all-cash deal. For now, Sundar remains an important part of Gujarat's setup.

Gujarat Titans' Probable Retained Players: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Ishant Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror

GT's Probable Released Players: Kusal Mendis, Sherfane Rutherford, Dasun Shanaka, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Karim Janat, Kumar Kushagra, Nishant Sindhu, Jayant Yadav