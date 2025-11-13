After a mixed 2025 season, where they finished fifth on the points table, Delhi Capitals are preparing for the November 15 deadline to finalise their list of retained players ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Despite flashes of brilliance, Delhi's inconsistency in the middle order and death bowling cost them a playoff spot. With Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Tristan Stubbs forming the backbone, DC face key decisions as they look to reshape their squad and regain balance for the new season.

Delhi Capitals are expected to retain Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav and Tristan Stubbs all of whom were among their most reliable performers in 2025. Axar's control with the ball and ability to contribute crucial runs make him one of Delhi's most valuable assets, while Kuldeep's wicket-taking consistency remains a major strength.

The biggest buzz in the IPL trade window surrounding Delhi Capitals is about KL Rahul. Reports claim that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have shown strong interest in the Delhi batter and even considered offering Andre Russell in exchange. However, sources suggest that DC are not keen on letting go of Rahul, especially after his impressive 2025 campaign, where he scored 539 runs in 13 innings at an average of 53.90 and a strike rate of 149.72, including three half-centuries. Delhi's management views Rahul as central to their top-order plans and a key leadership presence going forward.

Among the likely releases, T Natarajan's name stands out. The left-arm pacer featured in only one match during IPL 2025, failing to pick up a wicket and conceding 49 runs at a high economy. Injuries and lack of rhythm limited his effectiveness throughout the season, prompting Delhi Capitals to look for a more consistent Indian pacer for the death overs. Jake Fraser-McGurk, endured a disappointing 2025 campaign scoring just 55 runs in 6 matches at an average of 9.17 and a strike rate of 105.77. His struggles against spin and inability to anchor innings hurt Delhi's top order. Harry Brook is also set to be released after receiving a two-year IPL ban for withdrawing from the 2025 season at the last minute. Bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore, his sudden pullout violated BCCI's player participation rules.

Delhi Capitals' Probable Retained Players: Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, Tristan Stubbs, Abhishek Porel, Ashutosh Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Madhav Tiwari, Sameer Rizwi, Vipraj Nigam, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera

DC's Probable Released Players: T Natarajan, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Harry Brook, Mohit Sharma, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar, Ajay Mandal