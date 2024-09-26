Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Player Retention Rules Live Updates: Report Makes Big Claim On MS Dhoni's CSK Future
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Player Retention Rules Live Updates: A report claims that MS Dhoni has not provided any clarity about his future with Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.
IPL 2025 Mega Auction Player Retention Rules Live Updates: A report claims that MS Dhoni has not provided any clarity about his future with Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to announce the player retention rules ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. In what would be a huge breather for the franchises, recent reports have revealed that the BCCI could allow up to five retentions heading into the IPL 2025 mega auction. The reports further claim that no Right To Match (RTM) card will be available.
- 11:52 (IST)IPL 2025 Mega Auction Player Retention Rules LIVE: No RTM cards?According to a report in The Indian Express, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may allow the franchises to retain five players ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. The report further said that no Right To Match option shall be available.
- 11:46 (IST)IPL 2025 Mega Auction Player Retention Rules LIVE: Massive claim!Former India captain MS Dhoni has not yet confirmed his availability for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, according to a report by The Indian Express. Several media reports have claimed that CSK are guaranteed to retain Dhoni irrespective of the retention rules but the report says that question remains over his availability.
- 11:35 (IST)IPL 2025 Mega Auction Player Retention Rules LIVE: Hello and welcomeHello and welcome to the live coverage of BCCI's announcement on the IPL 2025 mega auction player retention rules. All 10 franchises are eagerly waiting for BCCI to tell them the maximum number of retentions while the 'uncapped' rule can impact MS Dhoni's future in the competition.
