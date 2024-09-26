IPL 2025 Mega Auction Player Retention Rules Live Updates: A report claims that MS Dhoni has not provided any clarity about his future with Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to announce the player retention rules ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. In what would be a huge breather for the franchises, recent reports have revealed that the BCCI could allow up to five retentions heading into the IPL 2025 mega auction. The reports further claim that no Right To Match (RTM) card will be available.

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle September 26 2024 11:52 (IST) IPL 2025 Mega Auction Player Retention Rules LIVE: No RTM cards? According to a report in The Indian Express, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may allow the franchises to retain five players ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. The report further said that no Right To Match option shall be available. According to a report in The Indian Express, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may allow the franchises to retain five players ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. The report further said that no Right To Match option shall be available. Copy Link

September 26 2024 11:46 (IST) IPL 2025 Mega Auction Player Retention Rules LIVE: Massive claim! Former India captain MS Dhoni has not yet confirmed his availability for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, according to a report by The Indian Express. Several media reports have claimed that CSK are guaranteed to retain Dhoni irrespective of the retention rules but the report says that question remains over his availability. Former India captain MS Dhoni has not yet confirmed his availability for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, according to a report by The Indian Express. Several media reports have claimed that CSK are guaranteed to retain Dhoni irrespective of the retention rules but the report says that question remains over his availability. Copy Link

September 26 2024 11:39 (IST) IPL 2025 Mega Auction Player Retention Rules LIVE: Dhoni factor A lot of media reports have claimed that MS Dhoni can play as an uncapped player for CSK as he has retired from Team India duties. However, nothing concrete has been announced by either BCCI or the franchise. A lot of media reports have claimed that MS Dhoni can play as an uncapped player for CSK as he has retired from Team India duties. However, nothing concrete has been announced by either BCCI or the franchise. Copy Link

September 26 2024 11:35 (IST) IPL 2025 Mega Auction Player Retention Rules LIVE: Hello and welcome Hello and welcome to the live coverage of BCCI's announcement on the IPL 2025 mega auction player retention rules. All 10 franchises are eagerly waiting for BCCI to tell them the maximum number of retentions while the 'uncapped' rule can impact MS Dhoni's future in the competition. Hello and welcome to the live coverage of BCCI's announcement on the IPL 2025 mega auction player retention rules. All 10 franchises are eagerly waiting for BCCI to tell them the maximum number of retentions while the 'uncapped' rule can impact MS Dhoni's future in the competition. Copy Link