The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction has arrived, with 405 players set to go under the hammer for 87 vacant spots in a total of 10 franchises. It is the occasion where some careers will be made while some veterans will be deemed surplus to requirement. The IPL auction always comes with its surprises and disappointments. But, a few things are going to be different this time. Whether it would be for good or bad, only time will be able to tell.

The mini-auction, for the IPL 2023 season, will be held in Kochi on December 23. Here, we take a look at some rules and regulations that the franchises would need to adhere to.

1. Contrary to the last season, the franchises have gotten INR 5 crore extra to spend this time around. The said amount has been added to their overall purse balance.

2. The franchises have to spend 75 percent of their overall purse balance at all cost.

3. No Right To Match (RTM) card has been allowed this time.

Sponsored by Vuukle

4. The number of Indian players in each squad can vary from 17 to 25, neither less nor more. When it comes to the overseas lot, a maximum of 8 players can be bought.

5. Any player going unsold in the initial rounds can be brought back later.

From the 2023 season onwards, the X-Factor substitution has also been allowed which effectively makes it a 12-man team per side for each match. The franchises, hence, would need to keep this aspect in mind before bidding for their desired players.

Featured Video Of The Day

"Football In Argentina Is A Passion": Argentinian Envoy To NDTV