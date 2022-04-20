Another overseas player of Delhi Capitals has tested positive for COVID-19. The development comes just hours ahead of the team's IPL 2022 match against Punjab Kings. The match, which was initially supposed to take place in Pune, was shifted to the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai to ensure there is no further spread as five members of the Delhi Capitals camp, including all-rounder Mitchell Marsh had tested positive. Marsh had to be hospitalised after testing positive.

NDTV has learnt that the organisers are keeping the option of rescheduling the match open for now.

The BCCI had announced on Tuesday through a press release that it was changing the venue of the match "to avoid any further incident due to any undetected case during a long-distance bus journey in a closed environment."

The BCCI in its mail also listed the names of the five members of the Delhi Capitals contingent, who had tested positive for COVID-19. The include Patrick Farhat – Physiotherapist (tested positive on April 15th), Chetan Kumar - Sports Massage Therapist (tested positive on April 16th), Mitchell Marsh – Player (tested positive on April 18th), Dr Abhijit Salvi – Team doctor (tested positive on April 18th) and Akash Mane – Social Media Content team member (tested positive on April 18th).

(More details awaited...)