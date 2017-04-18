IPL 2017, Prize Money, Awards, And Trophies: Who Wins What

All of you would be aware that the Indian Premier League (IPL) is the richest Twenty20 tournament in the world, but few would know what kind of money that will be handed out at the end of IPL 10. With crores of rupees having already been spent on buying players at the IPL 2017 Player Auction, more is already being spent in terms of prizes for every match, culminating in the megabucks that will go the way of the winners and runners-up.

Here is the full list of prizes, prize money and awards:

VIVO IPL Trophy: To be awarded to the winning team of IPL 2017.

Winners cheque: Rs. 15 crore

Runner-Up Cheque: Rs. 10 crore

Orange Cap (Rs. 10 lakh prize money & trophy): To be awarded by BCCI to the leading run-scorer of the season (including the Playoffs). In the event of a tie, the Orange Cap will be awarded to the player who scores most runs during the Playoff matches. If this does not break the tie, the Orange Cap will be awarded to the player (of those with the most runs in Playoff matches) with the highest strike rate over the season.

Purple Cap (Rs. 10 lakh prize money & trophy): For the leading wicket-taker of the season (including the Playoffs). In there is a tie, the Purple Cap will be awarded to the player (of those tied) who took the most wickets during the Playoff matches. If this does not break the tie, the Purple Cap will be awarded to the player (of those with the most wickets during the Playoff matches) with the lowest economy rate over the season.

Most Valuable Player (Rs. 10 lakh prize money & trophy): The Most Valuable Player (MVP) is one who has earned the most MVP points during the season (including the Playoff matches). MVP points are earned by hitting fours and sixes, taking wickets and bowling dot balls, catches and stumpings.

League Matches - Man of the Match (RS 1 Lakh prize money per match & Trophy)

The Man of the Match will be chosen by members of the television commentary team covering the match. A trophy and a cheque for RS 1 Lakh will be presented by either a franchise owner and /or a representative of a franchise sponsor to the Man of the Match; no product may be given unless the franchise sponsor is also a Central sponsor.

Fair Play Award (Trophy): This will be awarded to the team judged by the umpires, over the course of the league and playoff matches during the season, to have best upheld the spirit of the game in their matches.

Prizes for the Playoffs

Man of the Match (Rs. 5 lakh prize money per match & trophy): The Man of the Match will be chosen by members of the television commentary team covering the match.

Perfect Catch of the Match (Rs. 1 Lakh prize money per match, trophy and a mobile phone)

Maximum Sixes (Rs. 1 Lakh prize money per match & trophy): To the player who hits the highest number of sixes during the match (including Super Over if applicable). In the case of a tie, the award will go to the player (of those who are tied) who hit the longest six.

Stylish Player of the Day (Rs. 1 lakh prize money per match & trophy): The most stylish player of the match selected by the commentary panel. The will award points to players based on the combination of performance and style (confidence, appearance, ability to remain cool/calm under pressure, attitude, etc.).

Perfect Catch of the Season (Rs. 10 lakh prize money, trophy and a mobile phone): The player who takes the best catch of the season as selected by a combination of a public vote on www.iplt20.com and the choice of the television commentators.

YES Bank Maximum Season Award (Rs. 10 lakh prize money and trophy): A cheque and trophy will be awarded to the player who has hit the most sixes during the season. In the case of a tie, the award will go the player (of those who are tied) who hit the longest six during the season.

Superfast Fifty Award (Rs. 10 lakh prize money and trophy): To the player who has scored the fastest fifty in the season (0-50 runs in the minimum number of balls). In the case of a tie, the award will go to the player (of those who are tied) who has the higher strike rate during the season.

Glam Shot of the Season (Rs. 10 lakh prize money, trophy and a car): A 'unique, admirable, exciting, awe-inspiring' cricket shot. The winner will be determined on the basis of a combination of fan votes and commentator votes.

Stylish Player of the Season (Rs. 10 Lakh prize money & trophy): The points are awarded by the commentators in each match to their pick of the most stylish player based on a combination performance and style.

Emerging Player Award (Rs. 10 lakh prize money): This award will be given by BCCI to the player who has best demonstrated, through his performances during the season, his potential to be a future star of international cricket. In order to be eligible for the Emerging Player award, a player must meet all four of the following criteria:

be born after 1 April 1991;

have played 5 or less Test matches;

have played in 25 or less IPL matches (as of the start of the season); and

have not previously won the Emerging Player Award.

Season Awards:

Pitch and Ground Awards (Rs. 50 lakh prize money and trophy for grounds that have hosted 7 or more matches; RS 25 lakh prize money and trophy for grounds that have hosted less than 7 matches): These two awards will be given by BCCI to the state associations whose grounds are ranked the best by the IPL match referees and umpires over the course of the IPL season. A pitch and outfield evaluation will be completed after each match by the IPL match referee in consultation with the on-field and 3rd umpires. In the event of a tie prize money will be shared.

Note: Please note that the above is subject to change at BCCI discretion.

(Inputs from www.iplt20.com)