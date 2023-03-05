In cricket, umpires often get criticised by fans if the decision doesn't go in the favour of their team. Recently, Indian umpire Nitin Menon was on the receiving end of some harsh criticism from fans for one of his decisions in the recently-concluded third Test between India and Australia at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. On a lighter note, a hilarious incident from a village league match, involving an umpire, has been doing rounds on social media.

In the video, the umpire was unfazed after bowlers strong appeal for a catch out. While the bowler was adamant that the batter had knicked the ball, the umpire was unmoved.

As the bowler decided to go back to take his run up, the umpire suddenly raised his fingers, giving the batter his marching orders.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Steve Bucknor 2.0...

That's like calling for work after declaring holiday — DilSe (@India_Waale12) March 5, 2023

The umpire in Internet Explorer mode... — Abstract Dilbert (@abstractDilbert) March 5, 2023

When wicket keeper is your best frnd — Abhiffeeaakk (@wtf_abhishek) March 5, 2023

Internet explorer as an umpire. — Chava (@Silly_Point_) March 5, 2023

Dude was playing slow mo reply in his head — Dark Passenger (@d_arkpassenger) March 5, 2023

In the third Test between India and Australia, the visitors won by nine wickets to reduce the four-Test series deficit to 1-2.

Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne held their nerve on a viciously turning Indore pitch to guide Australia across the finishing line with ease.

After Australia were thrashed in the first two Tests inside three days, the series now stands at 2-1 to the hosts with one match remaining.

With the win, Australia booked their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Last week's win 's was only Australia's second Test win in India since 2004.

India now need a win to seal their spot in the WTC final.

