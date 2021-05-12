On the occasion of International Nurses Day 2021, Indian cricketers posted heart-warming messages for the nursing community for their hard work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying no amount of recognition would be enough to thank these frontline workers. International Nurses Day is celebrated on May 12 every year, on the birth anniversary of the world's most famous nurse, Florence Nightingale. Expressing gratitude towards the real-life superheroes, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh thanked the nurses for "being the saviour of humankind." Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, too, paid tribute to the nurses for their relentless effort.

"Words are not enough to express our gratitude towards all the nurses and healthcare workers who are fighting this pandemic head-on. Thank you for being the saviours of humankind," Yuvraj wrote on Twitter.

Tendulkar said, "Silently serving humanity forever. Sleepless nights, care and concern flow non stop for us when we aren't well. The pandemic has made us recognise their value more than ever before. Grateful for everything you do for us. Happy #InternationalNursesDay."

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik said, "No amount of recognition would be enough to thank our nurses for what they've done and continue to do for us with sheer commitment. Salute to our frontline warriors. #InternationalNursesDay."

"Happy International #NursesDay2021! A big salute to you all for your sacrifice towards the society during the pandemic and beyond! #nursestrong #InternationalNursesDay #COVID19 #ThanksHealthHeroes," Manoj Tiwary wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings also penned down a note on their official Twitter handle on the occasion of International Nurse Day.

"The clock keeps ticking, but your care never stops. Thank you for saving lives! #InternationalNurseDay," CSK wrote on Twitter.

Stating that nurses were the "very backbone of our healthcare system", former India batsman VVS Laxman wrote, On #InternationalNursesDay, I thank the nursing fraternity for all their care, compassion and life-saving efforts."

Though not for the faint-hearted, nursing, as a profession, does have its rewards, including a sense of satisfaction and pride. In times of a pandemic like COVID-19, these undervalued heroes are risking their health daily to save lives. They need our thanks, and we owe them a lot of gratitude and respect.