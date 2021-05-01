Punjab Kings all-rounder Harpreet Brar produced a stunning spell against Royal Challengers Bangalore to help his side secure a 34-run victory in Ahmedabad on Friday. Brar also played a cameo towards the end and finished Punjab Kings' innings with six off Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel. Impressed by the youngster's performance, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to praise Brar and also applauded Punjab Cricket Association president and veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh for backing match winners.

Very happy for @thisisbrar ! Getting wickets of some quality batsman and getting useful runs in the end ! Also the best way to your critics when it comes to state cricket !! Well done pca president ,secretary and @harbhajan_singh in supporting your match winners #PBKSvRCB — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 30, 2021

"Very happy for @thisisbrar! Getting wickets of some quality batsman and getting useful runs in the end ! Also the best way to Shushing face your critics when it comes to state cricket !! Well done pca president ,secretary and @harbhajan_singh in supporting your match winners #PBKSvRCB," Yuvraj Singh wrote on Twitter.

In the match, Brar picked up crucial wickets of RCB's top three batsman. He got rid of India captain Virat Kohli and on the very next delivery castled Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

In his next over, Brar removed the dangerous AB de Villiers to put his side in a commanding position.

Brar returned with figures of three for 19 from his spell of four overs, which also included a double wicket maiden.

Promoted

With the win, Punjab Kings moved up to fifth place on the IPL 2021 points table.

The KL Rahul-led side now has three wins from seven matches. They will next take on Delhi Capitals on Sunday.