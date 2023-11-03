The Israel-Hamas war has had the entire world gripped, with celebrities, politicians, and even certain sportspersons from all across the globe sharing their opinions on the topic. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also joined the bandwagon, expressing his disappointment at the silence that remains over the 'killing of innocent kids aged 0-10 in Gaza'. Irfan took to social media, sharing his views on the matter, while also asking the world leaders to unite and put the onslaught to an end.

Israel struck a refugee camp in the north of Gaza, with Palestinian officials in the Hamas-run territory saying hundreds of people were killed or wounded. Arab governments strongly condemned the strike on the Jabaliya camp, which Israel said Hamas was using as a training center.

"Every day, innocent kids aged 0-10 in Gaza are losing lives and the world remains silent. As a sportsman, I can only speak out, but it's high time for world leaders to unite and put an end to this senseless killing," Irfan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The rising civilian casualties -- Palestinian authorities say thousands of people have been killed by Israeli airstrikes -- raises fresh questions about whether the US's relatively unconditional public support is the right approach and whether President Joe Biden is doing enough to prevent the conflict spinning out of control. Meanwhile, the administration is running into growing congressional opposition to its push for more aid to Israel.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel Friday, as per AFP, in a trip focused on measures to minimise harm to civilians in the war in Gaza.