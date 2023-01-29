Story ProgressBack to home
Women's U19 T20 World Cup Final, India vs England Live Score: India Aim To Clinch Title vs England
IND vs ENG, Women's U19 World Cup Final Live: India will square off against England in the final match of the Women's U19 T20 World Cup, at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Sunday.
India vs England Live, U19 Womens T20 World Cup Final: India aim to clinch the title© Twitter
IND vs ENG, Women's U19 World Cup Final Live: India will square off against England in the final match of the Women's U19 T20 World Cup at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Sunday. The Shafali Verma-led side just lost one game in the tournament and topped the Group 1 points table. On the other hand, England remained unbeaten in the group stage matches. It will be an interesting clash as both the teams will put their best foot forward to clinch the inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup title. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the Women's U19 T20 World Cup Final between India and England straight from the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom:
Final, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup, 2023, Jan 29, 2023
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
After two weeks of exhilarating action that saw 16 teams battle it out for cricket supremacy, only two are left with a chance to create history by winning the inaugural Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup. India Women Under-19 and England Women Under-19, the first-ever finalists of the tournament, will lock horns in what is expected to be a blockbuster summit clash in Potchefstroom. India’s dominant performance against New Zealand in the first semi-final saw them secure one of the final berths, while England had to dig deep to win a low-scoring thriller against a strong Australian side. Going into the final, India would hope for a better contribution with the bat from their skipper Shafali Verma, who has blown hot and cold throughout the tournament, and would also hope that their spinners continue their good form with the ball and choke England's run flow at a pitch that is expected to aid them. The standout performer with the bat for them has been Shweta Sehrawat, with 292 runs, and she is the highest run-scorer in the tournament so far. Parshavi Chopra has been their top performer with the ball, with nine wickets and Mannat Kashyap is not far behind with eight scalps. They would have seen that the English batters struggled against spin in the semi-final and will look to use it to their advantage. They will want to put their best foot forward and make billions of people proud. England, on the other hand, have had a perfect tournament so far, and they are coming into the final undefeated. However, they suffered a scare in the semi-final when they were bowled out for just 99 runs, but they showed great resilience and fought back to get over the line by just three runs. Hannah L Baker was the key performer with the ball who also has nine wickets to her name so far, while skipper Grace Scrivens also contributed and she has taken eight wickets. She is also the second-highest run scorer with 289 runs, and it will be a good battle to see between her and Shweta Sehrawat as to who finishes as the top scorer. After winning a game like that, it will give them immense confidence in getting their hands on the trophy against a strong Indian side. The weather is expected to be clear, and the spinners from both teams will be important as we have seen turn on this pitch, and it is not easy to bat on. Both sides look well-matched, and it is hard to pick a winner. These two teams have the chance to create history, and we are surely in for an exciting final. Whose side are you on?