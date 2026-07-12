Wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia became the first woman to score a Test century at Lord's as India declared their second innings at 341 for seven at the stroke of tea on day three, setting England an improbable target of 457 in four sessions to win the one-off Women's Test here. Resuming the post-lunch session on 91 on Sunday, Yastika reached the three-figure mark in the very first over after the break, taking a single off Issy Wong to bring up a memorable maiden Test hundred. The left-hander eventually made 113 off 158 balls, laced with 14 fours, before becoming one of three wickets to fall after lunch.

After the dismissals of Deepti Sharma and Yastika, Richa Ghosh shifted gears with an aggressive unbeaten half-century, smashing 50 not out off 52 balls (8x4) -- her third Test fifty -- as India declared after 86.3 overs.

For England, spin great Sophie Ecclestone was the pick of the bowler picking 5/118, having toiled for 33.3 overs. It was her fourth fifer.

In the first session, India suffered early setbacks after resuming on 154/1.

Lauren Bell (2/27) dismissed overnight batter Smriti Mandhana for 70, with the opener adding just one run to her overnight score before removing Jemimah Rodrigues (3) soon after.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur also failed to convert her start, falling lbw to Sophie Ecclestone (2/84) for 16 off 34 balls.

However, Yastika, who had resumed on 39 overnight, stood firm amid the collapse before converting it into a landmark century to put India in the driver's seat.

Brief Scores India 285 and 341/7 declared; 86.3 overs (Yastika Bhatia 113, Smriti Mandhana 70, Richa Ghosh 50 not out; Sophie Ecclestone 5/118, Lauren Bell 2/27). England 170. TAP KHS

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