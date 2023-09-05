India ODI World Cup squad Live: Here's what Rohit Sharma said about the squad

"When we came here, in the back of our mind we knew what our [World Cup] 15 would look like, except maybe one or two spots. We cannot really look too much into these two games, one was washed out, but luckily we got to bat in the first game and bowl in this one. We have not been at our best. But a few guys are coming out after months out of the game. Once we move ahead in the Super Fours, there's no room for complacency. First game, under pressure, Hardik and Ishan got us into a good position. Today our bowling was okay, but fielding was below par."