India's ODI World Cup 2023 Live Updates, Squad Announcement: Will KL Rahul, Sanju Samson Make The Cut?
India's ODI World Cup 2023 Squad Live Updates: According to NDTV sources, KL Rahul has been included in the squad while Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson have failed to find themselves a place in the team.
ODI World Cup 2023 Team India Live: Indian team for the marquee event© AFP
Team India's Squad, ODI World Cup 2023, Live Updates: According to NDTV sources, KL Rahul has been included in the squad while Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson have failed to find themselves a place in the team. The Indian cricket team hasn't won any ICC trophy since 2013 and the ODI World Cup 2023 at home is their biggest chance to end that drought. The World Cup commences on Thursday, October 5 when 2019 finalists England and New Zealand clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the event culminating in the final at the same venue on Sunday, November 19.
Here are the Live Updates of Team India's squad announcement for the ODI World Cup 2023, straight from Earl's Regency, Kandy:
- 11:28 (IST)India ODI World Cup squad Live: Here's what Gautam Gambhir predicted about the squadGautam Gambhir's ICC World Cup 2023 squad for India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami. Read here
- 11:00 (IST)India ODI World Cup squad Live: Will Sanju Samson find a place?According to NDTV sources, KL Rahul has been included in the squad while Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson have failed to find themselves a place in the team. Read here.
- 10:57 (IST)India ODI World Cup squad Live: Here's what Rohit Sharma said about the squad"When we came here, in the back of our mind we knew what our [World Cup] 15 would look like, except maybe one or two spots. We cannot really look too much into these two games, one was washed out, but luckily we got to bat in the first game and bowl in this one. We have not been at our best. But a few guys are coming out after months out of the game. Once we move ahead in the Super Fours, there's no room for complacency. First game, under pressure, Hardik and Ishan got us into a good position. Today our bowling was okay, but fielding was below par."
- 10:53 (IST)India ODI World Cup squad Live: Will KL Rahul find himself a place?India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has found some himself stuck in injuries, resulting which he missed out on India's World Test Championship final against Australia and an all-format series against West Indies. However, he recovered from the injury and was named in the Asia Cup squad but eventually ruled out of the first two games due to a niggle. It is highly likely that Rahul will be named in the squad for the upcoming World Cup.
