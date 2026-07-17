Former India Under-19 cricketer Manjot Kalra, one of the co-owners of Lanka Premier League franchise Jaffna Kings, was arrested in Sri Lanka on Friday for allegedly trying to induce a player into corrupt practice, according to local media reports in Colombo. Kalra, 27, was taken into custody by the Police Special Investigation Unit (SIU) for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports and produced before a magistrate, who remanded him in judicial custody till July 31, the reports said. Another Indian national, identified as Yuvraj Pushpa, was also arrested in connection with the case and remanded after being produced before a court.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said the arrests would not affect the conduct of the Lanka Premier League, which began on Friday, and reiterated its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the tournament.

The SLC said it would extend its "fullest cooperation" to the SIU in the investigation and reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, adding that all necessary measures had been put in place to ensure the league is conducted in a fair and transparent manner.

"As the governing body of the Lanka Premier League 2026, Sri Lanka Cricket reiterates its unwavering commitment to protecting the integrity of the tournament and will not tolerate any form of corruption, misconduct, or foul play by any stakeholder associated with the league," the board said in a statement.

The SLC also said it had taken all necessary measures to ensure the tournament is conducted in accordance with the highest ethical and integrity standards.

"Sri Lanka Cricket's Anti-Corruption Unit has been working closely with the Government's law enforcement agency, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports, to strengthen the league's anti-corruption framework.

"In addition, Sri Lanka Cricket has engaged Integrity Mentors, an independent anti-corruption and sports integrity organization to provide specialist integrity support and education throughout the tournament, ensuring that the Lanka Premier League 2026 is conducted in a fair, transparent, and corruption-free environment." Reiterating its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and unethical practices, the SLC said it would take all necessary steps to safeguard the integrity of the tournament.

Kalra shot to prominence after scoring a match-winning century in the final of the 2018 ICC Under-19 World Cup. He later moved into sports entrepreneurship and became an investor in the Jaffna Kings franchise earlier this year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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