Team India is likely to be without the services of express pacer Mayank Yadav for the upcoming white-ball assignment against England. Mayank, who made his T20I debut against Bangladesh last year, is widely seen as one of the hottest pace bowling prospects in the country. His ability to bowl around the pace of 150 kmph consistently made him an asset for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League. However, the Indian team is unlikely to avail his services against England, in the T20I series starting January 22.

Mayank has been facing a back injury issue for a while and he is unlikely to be fit in time for the England assignment. His absence from Delhi's Ranji Trophy second-leg fixture against Saurashtra says everything there is to know about his status.

"He's suffering from a back injury and is unlikely to be fit for the England series. He hasn't even been named amongst the probables for Delhi's first Ranji match of the second leg against Saurashtra from January 23," a source in the BCCI told the Times of India.

Mayank has been backed by many to become an integral part of India's pace bowling unit across formats but injuries have prevented him from taking off his career. While Mayank showed plenty of promise against Bangladesh in a T20I series, he is yet to make his debut in ODIs or Tests.

Jasprit Bumrah, India's No. 1 pacer across formats, is also expected to miss the entire white-ball series against England. His participation in the Champions Trophy isn't a certainty either, with a back injury keeping him sidelined.

Bumrah had suffered back spasms during the Sydney Test against Australia, forcing him to sit half of the match.

For now, the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh look certain for the limited-overs series against England, as well as Champions Trophy. The names of other pacers are yet to be confirmed.