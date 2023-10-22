India's Predicted XI vs New Zealand, Cricket World Cup 2023: With the top spot on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table at stake, the India vs New Zealand in match no. 21 promises to be a thrilling spectacle at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday. India and New Zealand are the only teams to remain undefeated after playing four matches in this Cricket World Cup and will be keen to continue their winning streak. (World Cup points table)

India's wins came against Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh while New Zealand downed England, Netherlands, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. New Zealand lead the points table courtesy of a superior net run rate and are followed closely by India.

The last meeting between the two sides in the ODI World Cup ended in a heartbreak for Team India with New Zealand emerging winners by 18 runs in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-finals in Manchester, England.

New Zealand also have a better head-to-head record in ODI World Cups against India, winning five of their nine meetings and losing three of them. One match produced no result.

Though Rohit Sharma's in-form side seems to have all bases heading into the crucial contest, Hardik Pandya's injury comes as a huge blow and who will plug the gap for India against New Zealand is the big question.

Advertisement

Openers: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill

Rohit Sharma has been in blistering form this World Cup. After getting out early against Australia, the Indian captain has laid down perfect platforms for his team with aggressive batting upfront in the next three games.

Rohit Sharma's 131 against Afghanistan made light work of a 273-run target. His runs came at a strike rate of over 150 and included five sixes. Against Pakistan, the Hitman toyed with the bowling of Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi and plundered 86 runs in just 63 balls. Rohit Sharma missed out on a half-century against Bangladesh but his 48 off 40 gave India a solid base in the run chase.

Shubman Gill missed out in the opening two games due to a viral infection and managed just 16 against Pakistan. However, the 53-run knock against Bangladesh should be a confidence booster.

Advertisement

Middle order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav

Virat Kohli has proved true to his moniker 'Chase Master' in this ODI World Cup. India were in a spot of bother against Australia after being reduced to 2 for 3 inside two overs. Virat Kohli stepped to the challenge and rescued his team with a gritty 85. KL Rahul hit an unbeaten 97 to see the end of the run chase. Virat Kohli smashed a ton against Bangladesh in the previous match and will be gunning to repeat the feat against New Zealand.

With all-rounder Hardik Pandya missing out due to injury, the onus will be on Shreyas Iyer and either Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan to chip in with handy knocks in the middle order.

Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja

Left-armers Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja spun the contest against Bangladesh in India's favour with brilliant spells after the opposition raced away with a good start. While Ravindra Jadeja has taken seven wickets in four games at an impressive economy rate of under four runs per over, Kuldeep Yadav has bowled tough overs at an economy of just above four and picked up six wickets.

Both operate in the middle overs and India will once again pin their hopes on Ravindra Jadeja's off-spin and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav's to stem the flow of runs against New Zealand in the middle overs.

Ravichandran Ashwin could also be included in the starting XI if India feel the need to go in with an extra spinner on the HPCA track.

Fast bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj/Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumrah has been the leader of India's pace bowling attack in the ICC World Cup 2023. Bumrah has picked 10 wickets already from the four matches at an average of 13.40 and an astonishing economy of 3.62 runs per over. He is third in the top wicket-takers list in this ODI World Cup.

Mohammed Siraj has gone for runs at an economy of over six runs per over but was instrumental in cancelling Pakistan's good start against India. Experienced Mohammed Shami could also get his first game of the tournament.

Shardul Thakur will look to provide Bumrah and Siraj/Shami some crucial support with his variations and also chip in with runs down the batting order if needed.

India's Predicted Playing XI vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj/Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah