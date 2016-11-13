Indian Women's Cricket Team Steamrolls West Indies to Wrap up ODI Series

The Indian women's team cruised to an easy 5-wicket win vs West Indies. (File photo)

The Indian women's team cruised to an easy 5-wicket win vs West Indies. (File photo) © Facebook

Mulapudu:

Indian women took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against the West Indies with an emphatic five-wicket win in the second ODI in Mulapudu on Sunday.

The West Indies, for the second time in a row, put up an ordinary batting effort to end at 153 for seven.

India overhauled the target in 38 overs, thanks to opener Smriti Mandhana (44) and captain Mithali Raj (45). Number three Deepti Sharma too came up with a handy 32.

The series is part of the ICC women's championship with the third and final ODI to be played here on Tuesday.

The West Indies would have been dismissed for less than 150 if it was not for Deandra Dottin, whose 63 came after her team was struggling at 58 for four. She stitched a 70-run stand with Merissa Aguilleira to save her side the blushes.

Veteran Jhulan Goswami and Ekta Bisht were the pick of the Indian bowlers, taking two wickets respectively.

India were hardly tested in the chase. After opener Thirush Kamini departed cheaply, Mandhana and Sharma shared a 63-run partnership for the second wicket before the opener got out in the 26th over. India were cruising to a comfortable win at that stage.

Brief scores: West Indies 153/7 in 50 overs (Dottin 63; Goswami 2/28, Bisht 2/28). India 154/5 in 38 overs (Mandhana 44, Raj 45; Selman 1/18).