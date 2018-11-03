Virender Sehwag Parts Ways With Kings 11 Punjab, Announces News On Twitter

Virender Sehwag has ended his association with Indian Premier League (IPL) Kings XI Punjab, the former India opener announced on Saturday evening. Sehwag was appointed appointed by Kings XI Punjab as the mentor of the team before the start of the 2016. Sehwag spent two seasons with KXIP as a player following which he was with the team as a mentor for three years before ending his association on Saturday. Sehwag broke the news on Twitter, saying that "all good things must come to an end".

"All good things must come to an end and I've had a wonderful time at Kings 11 Punjab, for 2 seasons as a player and 3 as a mentor. My association with Kings 11 comes to an end and I am thankful for the time I have had here and wish the team all the very best for the times ahead," the former India opener tweeted.

Sehwag's decision to quit Punjab comes at the back of as season where he reportedly got into a spat with co-owner Preity Zinta.

According to reports in the Indian media, there was a fall-out between the two after Punjab's loss to Rajasthan Royals.

However, the Bollywood star made a passionate defence and quashed the reports, saying that "a conversation between Viru & me has been blown out of proportion & suddenly I'm a Villian."

Despite some impressive buys and brilliant start to the season under the captaincy of Ravichandran Ashwin, Punjab failed to keep the consistency in the second part of the 2018 season and finally finished in second-last place with six wins and eight losses in 14 matches.

Punjab had won their opening five matches out of six and it seemed that Punjab will finally break a string of poor performances over the years to qualify for the playoffs.

But an extraordinary fall from grace saw them losing seven off their next eight matches to finish just two points above bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils.

