Cricket sometimes present beautiful incidents off the field. One such incident happened during England women's cricket team's match against Sri Lanka women's cricket team at the County Ground in Northampton. In a video posted by Sky Sports Cricket, an Indian-origin man named Mayank and his girlfriend Dory were being interviewed when a special thing happened. The anchor asked Dory: "How's Your Day Going Dory?" The reply was: "It's perfect. We love cricket."

The anchor then turned to Mayank, who said: "Cricket is in my DNA. I love cricket. I love this ground. I love the Northampton cricket ground so."

The anchor then hinted to Mayank: "You might have a question to ask?"

Then Mayank went down on his knees and proposed to Dory.

The spectators present applauded the moment and the anchor said: "She said yes. No need for DRS on this one. Love is in the air."

Advertisement

No need for DRS for this one...



She said YES! pic.twitter.com/Vw2L8unZSp — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 12, 2023

Talking about beautiful moments, Virat Kohli presented one such moment against Pakistan on Sunday for the Indian cricket fans. supreme fitness was evident in his 47th ODI century while comeback man KL Rahul produced an equally engaging ton on comeback as India thrashed a listless Pakistan by record 228-run margin in a rain-marred Super Four game of the Asia Cup here on Sunday.

This is India's biggest win in terms of runs against the cross-border neighbours.

India posted an imposing 356 for 2, as Kohli (122 not out off 94 balls) and Rahul (111 not out off 106 balls), which was his sixth ODI hundred, pummeled a hapless Pakistan, whose chase ended at 128 for 8 as Kuldeep Yadav (5/25) scythed through them.

Advertisement

On the century count in ODIs, Kohli now stands just two behind Sachin Tendulkar's record 49.

Once India restarted the day from 147 for 2 in 24.1 overs, they needed Kohli and Rahul, the two overnight batters, to go big, and they did that in some style.

Along with Rahul, Kohli amassed 233 runs for the unbeaten third wicket stand – the highest ODI partnership for India against Pakistan.

En route to his 77th international century, Kohli also added some personal milestones to an already long list, becoming the fastest batsman to 13000 ODI runs and scoring his fourth ton in as many innings at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Kohli is only the second batter to achieve the feat of scoring four successive hundreds at a venue after South Africa's Hashim Amla, who made this sequence at Centurion.

However, Rahul's hundred was equally important from a team's perspective.

With PTI inputs