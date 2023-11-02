The Australian team that was led by Ricky Ponting dominated world cricket for nearly a decade. Ponting, who took reigns as captain of the team from the legendary Steve Waugh, led his country to multiple World Cup titles among other accolades. Apart from their aggressive brand of cricket, Australia, under Ponting, were often deemed arrogant on and off the field. One such instance was in 2006 when former Australia batter Damien Martyn pushed the then BCCI President Sharad Pawar off the stage after the team was presented with the Champions Trophy in Mumbai.

During a recent interaction, Martyn and his former teammate Adam Gilchrist recalled the infamous incident that took place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

"I think it was 2006 when we won the Champions Trophy in Mumbai. We got the trophy and there were huge celebrations and fireworks. An old buddy, the BCCI President (Sharad Pawar), was not backing off the stage to get out of our photo session. You (Damien Martyn) took the matters in your own hands mate," Gilchrist recalled on the Club Prairie Fire podcast.

Martyn revealed that he gave a slight nudge to Pawar, who wasn't willing to get off the stage.

"I just pushed him a bit, like a nudge. We was getting in front our photo, made the big speech. Brad Hogg asked him politely, Ricky Ponting didn't say (anything), so I gave him an Aussie sledge. Obviously, it didn't turn into a nightmare. I get to the changing room and the team manager asked me to talk to Cricket Australia CEO," Martyn also recalled the incident.

Martyn further recalled that the Indian fans, angered by his gesture, named a donkey after him and also burnt his effiegies.

"I said 'geez, that moved quick, didn't it'. I had to write a letter as well. The next day, they were burning flags of me, and there was also donkey with my name on it, with the mob around it. Not sure if they donkey survived that day. That was like one of the highlights off my career," he further revealed.

Damien Martyn had a donkey named after him in India?



Hopefully our Indian fans have forgiven him for pushing the BCCI President off the stage



One of many phenomenal stories in this weeks show which is now live - https://t.co/FwKn4ONtp5#ClubPrairieFire pic.twitter.com/o0nO1Hlsq4 — Club Prairie Fire (@clubprairiefire) November 1, 2023

Notably, Australia's Champions Trophy triumph in 2006 was their first in the history of the competition. They later went on to lift the title in 2009 as well.

The Champions Trophy will return to significance in 2025 after an eight-year hiatus, with Pakistan set to host the tournament.