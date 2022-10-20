Wasim Jaffer's social media game is right at the top. The former India cricketer often tweets hilarious jokes and has great take on issues ranging various topics. While he mostly tweets on cricket, on Thursday he mixed sport and politics in a single post while commenting on the resignation of UK prime minister Liz Truss. It has gone viral with over 20000 likes and close to 1300 retweets. Jaffer wrote that while doing SWOT analysis of the teams that are participating in the T20 World Cup, he realised that India does not have a '150K+ bowler' and that 'England don't have a Prime Minister.'

"Was doing a SWOT analysis for T20 WC participating teams and realised: India don't have a 150K+ bowler. Pak don't have a seasoned finisher. NZ don't have a great record in Aus. SL don't have an experienced squad. England don't have a Prime Minister. #T20worldcup22 #LizTruss," Wasim Jaffer tweeted.

Was doing a SWOT analysis for T20 WC participating teams and realised:



India don't have a 150K+ bowler.

Pak don't have a seasoned finisher.

NZ don't have a great record in Aus.

SL don't have an experienced squad.

England don't have a Prime Minister. #T20worldcup22 #LizTruss — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 20, 2022

Truss, 47, quit after just 45 days in office, becoming the shortest-ruling prime minister in British history. After Boris Johnson resigned on July 7 — after several of his ministers resigned after scandals broke one after another — the party held an election in which Liz Truss faced a challenge from former finance minister Rishi Sunak. The results came on September 5, after almost two months, and she was appointed the PM the next day. Now, She will go down as the UK Prime Minister with the shortest time in office — 45 days when she announced her resignation today, plus a week or so until a new leader is chosen.

"I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party," she said outside 10 Downing Street on Thursday.