Indian Cricket Team's T20 World Cup 2024 Celebrations Live Updates: Team India Off To Mumbai, Victory Parade To Follow
Team India T20 WC Celebration Live Updates: Team India met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi.
Indian Cricket Team's T20 World Cup 2024 Celebrations Live Updates: Team India met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi. PM Modi hosted the team for breakfast and also interacted with the likes of skipper Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, head coach Rahul Dravid, and others. After meeting the PM, the team left from the Lok Kalyan Marg and reached the Delhi airport. From there, the team will now board the flight to Mumbai, where they will be taking part in a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede stadium. Later in the evening, the team will also be taking part in a victory parade at the Marine Drive.
Here are the LIVE Updates of Team India T20 World Cup Celebration | Team India Arrival | T20 WC champions
- 15:38 (IST)Team India's T20 WC celebration: Banyan tree cut down for victory paradeTeam India's victory parade will take at Marin Drive in Mumbai. For the preparations for the much-awaited parade, a bizarre step has been taken. According to the report of Indian Express, some branches of a banyan tree have been cut down, in order to make a clear way for the players during the parade.
- 13:19 (IST)Team India Arrival Live: Team India reaches Delhi Airport
#WATCH | The Indian Cricket team arrives at Delhi Airport to depart for Mumbai, where a victory parade is scheduled from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium.— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024
- 13:11 (IST)Team India Arrival Live: Glimpse of Team India's meeting with PM Modi
#WATCH | Indian Cricket team meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024
- 12:51 (IST)Team India Arrival Live: Team India leaves from PM Modi's residence
#WATCH | Indian Cricket team leaves from 7, Lok Kalyan Marg after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024
- 12:24 (IST)Team India Arrival Live: Team India hosted for breakfast by PM ModiAs per some visuals from the spot, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hosted the T20 World Cup winners for a delicious breakfast. Team India has been travelling since yesterday and has finally reached Delhi on Thursday morning. After the breakfast, PM Modi will meet and congratulate the entire team for their triumph.
- 11:59 (IST)Team India Arrival Live: Team India arrives at PM Modi's residence
#WATCH | Delhi: Indian Cricket Team reaches 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024
- 11:44 (IST)Team India Arrival Live: Preparations for the victory parade in Mumbai
#WATCH | On preparations for Team India's victory parade in Mumbai, Secretary Mumbai Cricket Association, Ajinkya Naik says "MCA has made preparations for the public. Under the guidance of Mumbai Police and BCCI, we are going to give free entry to the public on first come first… pic.twitter.com/UJ3dhDy9AD— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024
- 10:24 (IST)Team India Arrival Live: Rohit Sharma and Team India leave from ITC Maurya
#WATCH | BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, President Roger Binny, Indian Captain Rohit Shama along with team India to leave shortly from ITC Maurya to meet PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/s688Gpkc11— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024
- 10:19 (IST)Team India Arrival Live: Rohit Sharma cuts the cake
#WATCH | Indian Captain Rohit Sharma cuts a cake at ITC Maurya in Delhi to celebrate the ICC T20 World Cup victory. pic.twitter.com/mTE6jCaTPR— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024
- 10:13 (IST)Team India Arrival Live: Bus for Team India's victory parade
INDIAN TEAM BUS FOR THE VICTORY PARADE.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 4, 2024
- 09:16 (IST)Team India Arrival Live: Rohit Sharma joins the party
Captain Rohit Sharma dance after arriving in delhi.— Indrajeet chaubey (@indrajeet8080) July 4, 2024
- 08:55 (IST)Team India Arrival Live: SKY dances on the beats of dhol
Indian team arrived dance of Surya Kumar Yadav #WorldCup #TeamIndia #T20Cricket pic.twitter.com/5zktVBxZaE— Chirag Gothi (@AajGothi) July 4, 2024
- 07:40 (IST)Team India Arrival Live: Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya arrive
#WATCH | Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya at ITC Maurya Hotel in Delhi, after winning the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy. pic.twitter.com/o6yzbhcnzl— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024
- 07:37 (IST)Team India Arrival Live: Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid arrive at ITC Maurya
#WATCH | Indian Cricket Team Captain Rohit Sharma and Coach Rahul Dravid at ITC Maurya Hotel in Delhi, after winning the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy. pic.twitter.com/j3bk5aOErE— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024
- 07:35 (IST)Team India Arrival Live: Rishabh Pant carries T2- World Cup trophy
#WATCH | Rishabh Pant carrying the T20 World Cup trophy at ITC Maurya Hotel in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/hvzsMWlZLU— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024
- 07:34 (IST)Team India Arrival Live: Glimpse of Team India's arrival
#WATCH | Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj along with Team India arrived at Delhi airport, after winning the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy.— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024
- 07:32 (IST)Team India Arrival Live: Team India arrives at ITC Maurya
#WATCH | Delhi: Men's Indian Cricket Team arrives at ITC Maurya, after winning the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy.— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024
India defeated South Africa by 7 runs on June 29, in Barbados. pic.twitter.com/ydh1dKSVIG
- 07:26 (IST)Team India Arrival Live: Glimpse of Team India's journey to ITC Maurya
#WATCH | Delhi: Men's Indian Cricket Team en route to ITC Maurya, after winning the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy.— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024
- 07:24 (IST)Team India Arrival Live: Grand welcome awaits at ITC MauryaIf you think that the fans craze which was seen at the Delhi Airport was a lot, then hold your breathe as a huge surprise awaits for the World Champions at the ITC Maurya hotel. The chefs have prepared a especially hand-crafted cake, representing Team India's jersey. Apart from this, the team will be welcomed by the hotel staff, guests, and a loads of media persons at the hotel.
- 07:12 (IST)Team India Arrival Live: The bus departsAfter landing in Delhi, Team India, who are the T20 World Cup winners, have taken their seats in the team bus. The bus has now departed from the airport and is now en-route to ITC Maurya.
- 07:09 (IST)Team India Arrival Live: Some glimpse of our champions from the airport
Men's Indian Cricket Team lands at Delhi airport after winning the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy.— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024
- 07:07 (IST)Team India Arrival Live: The skipper lands with the trophy
#WATCH | Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup trophy arrives at Delhi airport.— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024
India defeated South Africa by 7 runs on June 29, in Barbados, to clinch the second T20I title. pic.twitter.com/fJlKsWd0xh
- 07:02 (IST)Team India Arrival LIVE: Cake Ready At ITC MauryaExecutive chef at ITC Maurya, Chef Shivneet Pahoja says, "The cake is in the colour of the Team's jersey. Its highlight is this trophy, it may look like an actual trophy but this is made out of chocolate...This is our welcome to the winning team...We have arranged the breakfast in the special venue and we will offer them a special breakfast..."
- 07:00 (IST)Team India Arrival LIVE: Huge Reception For Team IndiaThe Indian players are out of the airport and are boarding the team bus.
- 06:36 (IST)Team India's Homecoming Live: The Trophy's HomeIt's Home, tweets BCCI as the Indian team gets the T20 World Cup trophy home. Only a few moments remain before Rohit Sharma's men venture out of the airport with their prized possession in hand.
It's home #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/bduGveUuDF— BCCI (@BCCI) July 4, 2024
- 06:29 (IST)A message from Suryakuymar Yadav as Team India's plane lands in New Delhi.
See you all https://t.co/EZ2uhYeT97— Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) July 4, 2024
- 06:25 (IST)The busses to take the Indian team to their hotel have arrived at the airport. The anticipation is high, hundreds of fans are already waiting at the airport.
#WATCH | Delhi: Team India's bus at Terminal 3 of Delhi airport as the Men's Indian Cricket Team has landed at the airport after winning the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy. pic.twitter.com/gqHBbn1357— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024
- 06:18 (IST)Team India's Return Live: More Fans Outside The AirportFans's anticipation is high as the Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, is expected to walk out of the airport in a little while. Stay tuned for live updates.
#WATCH | Delhi: Supporters gather at the airport to welcome Men's Indian Cricket Team.— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024
Team India has arrived at Delhi Airport after winning the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy. pic.twitter.com/XYB1N2CdbE
- 06:10 (IST)Team India's Return LIVE: Plane Lands In New Delhi, Celebrations BeginThe Indian team's plane has landed in New Delhi. In a few moments, the players will walk out of the airport. It's time for the celebrations to begin.
- 06:06 (IST)Team India's Return LIVE: Supporters Gather At AirportA large number of supporters have gathered to get a glimpse of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team at the airport.
#WATCH | Delhi: Supporters gather at the airport to welcome Men's Indian Cricket Team.— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024
Team India will arrive at Delhi Airport after winning the #T20WorldCup2024 trophy. pic.twitter.com/yQ4iEw4p0c
- 06:03 (IST)Team India's Homecoming Live: Rain Delhi Delaying Landing?Rain in Delhi seems to have delayed Team India's landing a little. But, it seems like Rohit Sharma's men would be back home in less than 5 minutes' time.
- 05:55 (IST)Team India's Return Live: Tight Security Arrangements In PlacePolice have made elaborate security arrangements for the road show of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team in Mumbai on Thursday evening, an official said.The victorious team will take part in an open bus road show followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in South Mumbai after arriving from New Delhi.The victory procession will be held between 5 and 7 pm from Nariman Point to the Wankhede Stadium, the official said.
- 05:52 (IST)Team India's Arrival Live: Today's Full ScheduleTeam India's full schedule for the day:-Reach New Delhi at 6.20 AM.-Meet PM Narendra Modi at 11 AM.-Arrive Mumbai at 4.00 PM.-Open bus parade from 5 PM to 7 PM.-Felicitation program at Wankhede till 7.30 PM. Team will receive 125 crore rupees in the program.-Players leave for their respective hotels.
- 05:47 (IST)Team India Arrival LIVE: Minutes To Go Before The Flight LandsHello and welcome to our live coverage of Team India's homecoming from the victorious T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in USA and West Indies. Only minutes remain before the team lands in New Delhi in a special chartered plane arranged by the BCCI.