Indian Cricket Team's T20 World Cup 2024 Celebrations Live Updates: Team India met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi. PM Modi hosted the team for breakfast and also interacted with the likes of skipper Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, head coach Rahul Dravid, and others. After meeting the PM, the team left from the Lok Kalyan Marg and reached the Delhi airport. From there, the team will now board the flight to Mumbai, where they will be taking part in a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede stadium. Later in the evening, the team will also be taking part in a victory parade at the Marine Drive.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Team India T20 World Cup Celebration | Team India Arrival | T20 WC champions