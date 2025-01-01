Indian Cricket In 2024: Who Were The Top Wicket-Takers In Tests, ODIs And T20Is?
Jasprit Bumrah bagged a whopping 71 wickets for India in Tests in 2024.
Indian cricketers had a mixed 2024, that saw the team end more than a decade-long wait for an ICC title, bagging the 2024 T20 World Cup title in the USA and West Indies. But, the year also saw the team struggle in other formats. While India failed to win a single match in ODIs, they also suffered humiliation in Tests at home against New Zealand before witnessing some heartbreaking results in Australia. Though team milestones were a few, Indians did manage to make headlines with some personal landmarks.
In Test cricket, India's marquee pacer Jasprit Bumrah finished the year with 71 wickets to his name, putting him at the No. 1 spot, not just for the country but across the globe. The second player on the global list was Gus Atkinson of England, with 52 wickets to his name in the longest format. In India, Bumrah was joined by Ravindra Jadeja (48 wickets) at the No. 2 spot.
|
Player
|
Mat
|
Inns
|
Wkts
|
Ave
|
Econ
|
SR
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
13
|
26
|
71
|
14.92
|
2.96
|
30.1
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
12
|
21
|
48
|
24.29
|
3.32
|
43.7
|
11
|
21
|
47
|
27.25
|
3.8
|
42.9
|
13
|
25
|
35
|
30.82
|
3.76
|
49.1
|
5
|
10
|
22
|
23.09
|
3.74
|
37
In ODIs, India just featured in three matches, losing all of them against Sri Lanka. Hence, ending the year without a single win to their name, a unique milestone not acheived in nearly 50 years. In that series, Washington Sundar bagged the most wickets for the national team, picking 5 while Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel stood 2nd and 3rd with 4 scalps each to their names.
|
Player
|
Mat
|
Inns
|
Wkts
|
Ave
|
Econ
|
SR
|
Washington Sundar
|
3
|
3
|
5
|
21
|
3.88
|
32.4
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
25.5
|
3.4
|
45
|
Axar Patel
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
28
|
3.86
|
43.5
|
Mohammed Siraj
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
52.33
|
6.28
|
50
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
18
|
6
|
18
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
52.5
|
6.17
|
51
In T20Is, Arshdeep Singh was the brightest star for India with the ball, picking 18 wickets while Ravi Bishnoi came in second with 16 scalps. Axar Patel also shone in this format, picking 16 wickets too.
|
Player
|
Mat
|
Inns
|
Wkts
|
Ave
|
Econ
|
SR
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
18
|
18
|
36
|
13.5
|
7.49
|
10.8
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
16
|
16
|
22
|
20.86
|
7.52
|
16.6
|
Axar Patel
|
16
|
16
|
20
|
16.3
|
7.08
|
13.8
|
CV Varun
|
7
|
7
|
17
|
12.41
|
7.53
|
9.8
|
17
|
16
|
16
|
26.25
|
8.23
|
19.1
Which players would shine in 2025?