Indian cricketers had a mixed 2024, that saw the team end more than a decade-long wait for an ICC title, bagging the 2024 T20 World Cup title in the USA and West Indies. But, the year also saw the team struggle in other formats. While India failed to win a single match in ODIs, they also suffered humiliation in Tests at home against New Zealand before witnessing some heartbreaking results in Australia. Though team milestones were a few, Indians did manage to make headlines with some personal landmarks.

In Test cricket, India's marquee pacer Jasprit Bumrah finished the year with 71 wickets to his name, putting him at the No. 1 spot, not just for the country but across the globe. The second player on the global list was Gus Atkinson of England, with 52 wickets to his name in the longest format. In India, Bumrah was joined by Ravindra Jadeja (48 wickets) at the No. 2 spot.

Player Mat Inns Wkts Ave Econ SR Jasprit Bumrah 13 26 71 14.92 2.96 30.1 Ravindra Jadeja 12 21 48 24.29 3.32 43.7 Ravichandran Ashwin 11 21 47 27.25 3.8 42.9 Mohammed Siraj 13 25 35 30.82 3.76 49.1 Kuldeep Yadav 5 10 22 23.09 3.74 37

In ODIs, India just featured in three matches, losing all of them against Sri Lanka. Hence, ending the year without a single win to their name, a unique milestone not acheived in nearly 50 years. In that series, Washington Sundar bagged the most wickets for the national team, picking 5 while Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel stood 2nd and 3rd with 4 scalps each to their names.

Player Mat Inns Wkts Ave Econ SR Washington Sundar 3 3 5 21 3.88 32.4 Kuldeep Yadav 3 3 4 25.5 3.4 45 Axar Patel 3 3 4 28 3.86 43.5 Mohammed Siraj 3 3 3 52.33 6.28 50 Riyan Parag 1 1 3 18 6 18 Arshdeep Singh 2 2 2 52.5 6.17 51

In T20Is, Arshdeep Singh was the brightest star for India with the ball, picking 18 wickets while Ravi Bishnoi came in second with 16 scalps. Axar Patel also shone in this format, picking 16 wickets too.

Player Mat Inns Wkts Ave Econ SR Arshdeep Singh 18 18 36 13.5 7.49 10.8 Ravi Bishnoi 16 16 22 20.86 7.52 16.6 Axar Patel 16 16 20 16.3 7.08 13.8 CV Varun 7 7 17 12.41 7.53 9.8 Hardik Pandya 17 16 16 26.25 8.23 19.1

Which players would shine in 2025?