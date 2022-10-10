Story ProgressBack to home
India Women vs Thailand Women, Asia Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: India Take On Thailand In Final League Match
India Women vs Thailand Women, Asia Cup 2022: India take on Thailand in their final league stage match.
IND W vs THA W Live: India Women will look to finish the Asia Cup league stage on a high© BCCI
India Women vs Thailand Women, Asia Cup Live Updates: India, all but assured of a spot in the Women's Asia Cup semi-finals, take on Thailand in their final league game of the tournament today. India have been in great form throughout the competition, and after suffering an upset against Pakistan, bounced back to trounce Bangladesh. Thailand, meanwhile, will want to cause an upset of their own and ensure that they reach the semi-finals themselves, having registered a famous win against Pakistan, followed by victories against UAE and Malaysia. It will be interesting to see how India approach the match, having experimented a lot through the tournament. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE updates of Asia Cup 2022 Match between India Women vs Bangladesh Women straight from Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Match 19, Women's Asia Cup T20, 2022, Oct 10, 2022
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
We are into the 19th game of this Women’s Asia Cup 2022 which has been full of surprises and thrills. We have India Women going up against Thailand Women in this encounter. India Women were the favourites coming into this tournament and they started off with a bang as well but were handed a reality check against Pakistan Women. India Women have been experimenting a bit in this tournament with team management deciding to give rest to some of the key players and we can expect the same to continue in this game. Despite the loss to Pakistan, where experimenting too much with the batting order cost India the match, Indian batters have shown their power and might in this competition. The top 3 have scored runs consistently despite India shuffling its opening combination. Shafali Verma's form was a concern coming into this tournament but she showed signs of getting close to her best in the last game, which would be heartening for the Indian team management. Also, the Indian bowling attack has shown some great penetration which has made life difficult for the opponents. Their opponents, Thailand Women are coming into this game on the back of three consecutive victories and would be high on confidence. Also, they have beaten Pakistan Women in one of those three games while India’s solitary loss has come against Pakistan. However, Thailand Women can’t expect a rosy ride against the Indians. A lot will depend on how the top 3 batters for Thailand Women - Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai go about their business. They have scored the bulk of runs for them and they need to take the onus here as well. Thailand’s bowling has been pretty disciplined in this tournament but this is probably the toughest test for them. Can they come up with a spirited performance against the mighty Indians? Or will India Women dominate the proceedings? Let’s find out.