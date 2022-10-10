India Women vs Thailand Women, Asia Cup Live Updates: India, all but assured of a spot in the Women's Asia Cup semi-finals, take on Thailand in their final league game of the tournament today. India have been in great form throughout the competition, and after suffering an upset against Pakistan, bounced back to trounce Bangladesh. Thailand, meanwhile, will want to cause an upset of their own and ensure that they reach the semi-finals themselves, having registered a famous win against Pakistan, followed by victories against UAE and Malaysia. It will be interesting to see how India approach the match, having experimented a lot through the tournament. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE updates of Asia Cup 2022 Match between India Women vs Bangladesh Women straight from Sylhet International Cricket Stadium