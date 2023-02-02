Story ProgressBack to home
India Women vs South Africa Women, Women's T20I Tri-Series Live Score Updates: India Eye Tri-Series Win vs South Africa
India Women vs South Africa Women Live: India women's team will take on South Africa women in the final match of the tri-series on Thursday at the Buffalo Park, East London.
India Women vs South Africa Women Live: India will look to clinch the Tri-series© Twitter
India Women vs South Africa Women Live Updates:India women's team will take on South Africa women in the final match of the tri-series on Thursday at the Buffalo Park, East London. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be coming to this clash after thrashing West Indies by eight wickets in their previous match. On the other hand, South Africa also registered a 10-wicket win over West Indies in their last match. India and South Africa have twice in this series, where the former won the first match while the second one got washed out due to rain. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the T20I match between India Women and South Africa Women straight from Buffalo Park, East London here:
Final, Womens T20I Tri-Series in South Africa, 2023, Feb 02, 2023
Buffalo Park, East London
INDW vs SAW, Tri-Series Final Live
It is time for the final of the Women's T20I Tri-Series in South Africa, where the hosts will be taking on India Women at Buffalo Park. The Women in Blue have dominated this series so far and are unbeaten coming into the final. Their top three, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, and Harmanpreet Kaur, have all got runs under their belts, but their middle order hasn't been tested that much except for their first game, where they fared well. Deepti Sharma is the leading wicket-taker with eight wickets in four matches, while Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, and Shikha Pandey form a decent pace trio. They will be oozing with confidence and will hope to maintain that unbeaten record and lift the trophy. The Proteas Women, on the other hand, defeated the Windies in both games but fell short against India, with one game also being rained out. Marizanne Kapp leads the team in runs, with Laura Wolvaardt close behind. Sune Luus and Chloe Tryon hold their middle order, while Nonkululeko Mlaba has been their best performer with the ball. Ayabonga Khaka and Masabata Klaas have played a good supporting role as well. This series has also provided the opportunity for all three teams to find out more about their teams and combinations, which will help them in the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup. South Africa Women will have the home crowd cheering for them, which should serve as extra motivation for them to put their best foot forward and get their hands on the trophy. Will they be able to avenge their previous loss and win the series? Or will India Women continue their dominance? Let's find out together.