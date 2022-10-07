India Women vs Pakistan Women, Asia Cup 2022, Live Updates: Nida Dar hit a fine half-century shortly after Renuka Singh got a big breakthrough for India in the form of Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof in the Women's Asia Cup. Dar and Maroof had put on a partnership of 76 runs before the latter's reverse ramp only found short third. Their partnership was instrumental in reviving Pakistan after they lost three early wickets. Pooja Vastrakar had Sidra Ameen caught behind in the fifth over and then Deepti had Muneeba Ali stumped before trapping Omaima Sohail in front two deliveries later to put India on top early. Dar will remain key for Pakistan if they want to finish strong and set a big target for India to chase. India are currently at the top of the points table while Pakistan are second. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India: Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (capt), Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu

