India Women vs Pakistan Women, Asia Cup, Live Updates: Nida Dar Hits Fifty But Renuka Singh Snags Bismah Maroof
India Women vs Pakistan Women, Asia Cup Live: Pakistan opted to bat against India after winning the toss
India Women vs Pakistan Women, Asia Cup 2022, Live Updates: Nida Dar hit a fine half-century shortly after Renuka Singh got a big breakthrough for India in the form of Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof in the Women's Asia Cup. Dar and Maroof had put on a partnership of 76 runs before the latter's reverse ramp only found short third. Their partnership was instrumental in reviving Pakistan after they lost three early wickets. Pooja Vastrakar had Sidra Ameen caught behind in the fifth over and then Deepti had Muneeba Ali stumped before trapping Omaima Sohail in front two deliveries later to put India on top early. Dar will remain key for Pakistan if they want to finish strong and set a big target for India to chase. India are currently at the top of the points table while Pakistan are second. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs
India: Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Pakistan: Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (capt), Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu
INDW vs PAKW, Asia Cup, Live
2 runs.
1 run.
A loopy ball, full, spinning away, outside off. Nida Dar sweeps it towards deep mid-wicket. Only a single.
Outside off, fuller ball. Nida Dar strokes it towards mid off for a quick single. Nida Dar retains the strike here.
A fuller ball, around middle. Aliya Riaz knocks it down to long on for a single.
Aliya Riaz is the new batter.
OUT! TAKEN! Renuka Singh finally breaks this stand! A good knock from the skipper comes to an end. A fuller ball, slower one, outside off. Bismah Maroof looks to scoop this one over short fine leg. But she checks her shot, changes her mind at the end and ends up chipping it towards short third man. Rajeshwari Gayakwad takes an easy catch.
Well bowled! A yorker-length delivery, outside off. Bismah Maroof digs this one out towards cover. A dot now!
Another low dipping full toss, outside off. Nida Dar gets low and swipes it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
A low full toss, around middle. Bismah Maroof makes room and knocks it down to mid off for a quick single.
Flighted up, on off. Bismah Maroof flicks it towards mid-wicket for one.
Fuller one this time, this is pushed to covers for one.
FOUR! Tossed up on middle, Nida Dar moves forward and lofts it over long on for a boundary!
Tossed up, around off. Bismah Maroof flicks it to square leg for one.
Fuller one this time, Nida Dar eases it to covers for one.
Slightly shorter and on off, Bismah Maroof pulls it to mid-wicket for one.
Bowls it outside off, Bismah Maroof drives it to covers for one.
On off, this is pushed towards the mid off fielder.
Wide! This one lands outside leg, Bismah Maroof leaves it alone.
FOUR! A yorker and outside off, Bismah Maroof uses the pace of the ball and helps it through third man for a boundary!