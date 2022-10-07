With three wins to their name, India will look to continue their momentum when they clash against Pakistan in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup on Friday. The match against arch-rival Pakistan comes three days after India's victory over Malaysia. Team India are currently at the top of the points table while Pakistan is in second. Pakistan enters this contest after suffering a four-wicket loss against Thailand on Thursday. In the previous game against Malaysia, Smriti Mandhana had been rested so it needs to be seen whether the stylish left-handed batter makes her way back into the side for the clash against Pakistan.

When will India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup match be played?

India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup match will be played on Friday, October 7.

Where will India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup match be played?

India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Academy Ground.

What time will India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup match begin?

India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup match will begin at 1:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup match be broadcast?

India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup match be available for streaming?

India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)