India women's team will be going up against England in the second T20I of the three-match series on Saturday, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After facing a defeat by 38 runs in the first match, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will aim for redemption in the second match, in order to level the series. Sent into bat first, England posted a total of 197/6 with opener Danielle Wyatt (75) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (77) stitching an 138-run partnership. Later, India were restricted at 159/6 with Sophie Ecclestone (3/15) taking three wickets for England.

When will the India Women vs England Women, 2nd T20I match be played?

The India Women vs England Women, 2nd T20I match will be played on Saturday, December 9.

Where will the India Women vs England Women, 2nd T20I match be played?

The India Women vs England Women, 2nd T20I match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

What time will the India Women vs England Women, 2nd T20I match start?

The India Women vs England Women, 2nd T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channel will telecast India Women vs England Women, 2nd T20I match?

The India Women vs England Women, 2nd T20I match will be telecast on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India.

Where can I watch India Women vs England Women, 2nd T20I for free?

The India Women vs England Women, 2nd T20I match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)