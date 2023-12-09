India Women vs England Women, 2nd T20ILive Updates: India women's cricket team will be facing England in the second T20I of the three-match series on Saturday in Mumbai. England have taken 1-0 lead in the series after registering a 38-run win in the first T20I on Wednesday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will aim for redemption in the second match, in order to level the series. In the first T20I, England posted 197/6 with Nat Sciver-Brunt and Danielle Wyatt scored 77 and 75 runs respectively. Later, India got restricted to 159/6 with Sophie Ecclestone taking three wickets for England. (Live Scorecard)