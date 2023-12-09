Story ProgressBack to home
India Women vs England Women Live Updates, 2nd T20I: India Aim To Level Series vs England
India Women vs England Women, 2nd T20I Live: India women's cricket team will be facing England in the second T20I of the three-match series on Saturday
INDW vs ENGW, 2nd T20I Live: India will take on England
India Women vs England Women, 2nd T20ILive Updates: India women's cricket team will be facing England in the second T20I of the three-match series on Saturday in Mumbai. England have taken 1-0 lead in the series after registering a 38-run win in the first T20I on Wednesday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will aim for redemption in the second match, in order to level the series. In the first T20I, England posted 197/6 with Nat Sciver-Brunt and Danielle Wyatt scored 77 and 75 runs respectively. Later, India got restricted to 159/6 with Sophie Ecclestone taking three wickets for England. (Live Scorecard)
On the other hand, Heather Knight's England team will be mighty pleased with their all-round effort that got them over the line in the first match of the series. After a shaky start with the loss of two quick wickets, Natalie Sciver-Brunt and Danni Wyatt stitched up a huge partnership of 138 runs for the third wicket, which proved pivotal in England reaching a mammoth total of 197. Sophie Ecclestone remained the pick of the bowlers for her three crucial wickets. England Women will look to replicate the same performance in this match to ensure they provide another loss to the host nation and seal the series 2-0. Who are you backing to come out on top? Sit tight and stay tuned as we bring you the toss and team news in a bit.
Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. would have looked back at their plans and execution, which failed them in the last match. Nonetheless, the game drew a lot of positives, with most of the batters getting good starts to their innings. The key here in this match will be to convert the starts into bigger scores. Shafali Verma's heroics with the bat, along with Renuka Singh's top spell with the ball in the previous game, will give India the confidence to turn things around in this must-win game. On the other side of the horizon, they would also want to put up better efforts on the field and show character that looked missing in the previous game.
Hello, and a warm welcome to all the cricket enthusiasts out there as we bring to you the 2nd T20I between India Women and England Women to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This is going to be a do-or-die game for India as they look to bounce back and put up a spirited performance after their 38-run defeat in the first match. Do expect a hard-fought battle that might come down to the wire as Wankhede looks up and is ready to host the big clash of two cricketing giants!
... MATCH DAY ...
