IND-W vs ENG-W, One-Off Test Live: India take on England in the one-off Women's Test at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The clash against India on Thursday will mark the milestone of 100 Tests for the England team, but the Heather Knight-led side has not won a Test since 2014. India women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has said she would like to for a team combination that reflects its strengths. In a career that has spanned over 14 years, Harmanpreet will play just her second home Test in Mumbai. (Live Scorecard)