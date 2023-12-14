Story ProgressBack to home
India Women vs England Women Live Score, One-Off Test Latest Updates
IND-W vs ENG-W, One-Off Test Live: India take on England in the one-off Women's Test at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
IND-W vs ENG-W, One-Off Test Live: India take on England in Navi Mumbai.© AFP
IND-W vs ENG-W, One-Off Test Live: India take on England in the one-off Women's Test at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The clash against India on Thursday will mark the milestone of 100 Tests for the England team, but the Heather Knight-led side has not won a Test since 2014. India women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has said she would like to for a team combination that reflects its strengths. In a career that has spanned over 14 years, Harmanpreet will play just her second home Test in Mumbai. (Live Scorecard)
One-off Test, England Women in India, Only Test, 2023, Dec 14, 2023
Day 1 | Morning Session
IND-W
46/1 (8.2)
ENG-W
Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
India Women won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 5.52
Batsman
Shafali Verma
19 (29)
Satheesh Shubha
9* (9)
Bowler
Kate Cross
17/0 (4.2)
Lauren Bell
28/1 (4)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest South Africa vs India Updates and check out SA vs IND schedules and WPL 2024 Auction. Read all the details related to the WPL 2024.Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
IND-W vs ENG-W, One-Off Test Live Updates
Four!
Length and outside off. Verma blocks.
On the pads, Shubha clips it to fine leg for one.
FOUR! EDGED AWAY! A length ball, outside off, shapes a bit away. Shubha is tempted as she tries to defend but edges it to the left of second slip who dives but to no avail.
FOUR! Loosener. Too full and tailing on the pads. Verma whips it through mid-wicket for a boundary. It is either boundary or dots so far.
Touch fuller and outside off. Verma blocks.
FOUR! Well timed! On a length and outside off, Verma hops and punches it through covers, just finds the gap and the fence.
This one is at 107 clicks. Length and outside off. Verma tries to defend but misses it.
Length and outside off. Verma leaves it alone.
Excellent line! Short of a length and very close to off. Verma plays well inside the line but misses.
Shortish and going down leg. Shubha misses her clip and it brushes the pads as it goes to the keeper.
Length ball, outside off, this is punched to cover.
Length ball, outside off. Shubha hops and blocks it out.
FOUR! Shubha is off the mark. This is full and outside off, swings a bit away. Shubha goes down and smashes it through point for a boundary.
Slants a length ball on middle, Shubha blocks it out.
Satheesh Shubha walks out to the middle.
OUT! CHOPPED ON! England have the first wicket. A length ball, outside off, slight angle on this one. Mandhana goes back and tries to punch but bottom edges it back onto the stumps. Unfortunate for Mandhana as she gave a really good start to the team
Not much swing on offer for England so far. On off, this is blocked out.
A SINGLE! On a length and outside off, angles it in. Mandhana strokes it through covers for one.
Goes full and outside off, Mandhana drives it to cover.