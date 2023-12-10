India Women vs England Women 3rd T20I, Live Updates: India women's cricket team will be taking on England in the third T20I of the three-match series on Sunday in Mumbai. England have already gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be playing to end the series on a high. Earlier on Saturday, India got bundled out for 80 in the second T20I match as England chased down the target in 11.2 overs with four wickets in hand. (Live Scorecard)