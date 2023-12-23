India vs Australia, Women's One-Off Test, Day 3 Live Updates: The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team will aim to extend its lead further on Saturday and keep the Australian team at bay at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Deepti Sharma (70 not out) and Pooja Vastrakar (33 not out) will resume the Indian innings at 376 for 7. After bowling out Australia for a score of 219, India have so far taken a lead of 157 runs. Ashleigh Gardner has been the pick of the bowlers for Australia with figures of 4 for 100. (Live Scorecard)