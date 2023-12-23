Story ProgressBack to home
India Women vs Australia Women, One-Off Test Day 3 Live Score Updates: India Aim To Extend Lead Over 200
India vs Australia, Women's One-Off Test, Day 3 Live: Deepti Sharma (70 not out) and Pooja Vastrakar (33 not out) will resume the Indian innings at 376 for 7.
India vs Australia, Women's One-Off Test, Day 3 Live: India Women aim to stay in driving seat.© X (formerly Twitter)
India vs Australia, Women's One-Off Test, Day 3 Live Updates: The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team will aim to extend its lead further on Saturday and keep the Australian team at bay at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Deepti Sharma (70 not out) and Pooja Vastrakar (33 not out) will resume the Indian innings at 376 for 7. After bowling out Australia for a score of 219, India have so far taken a lead of 157 runs. Ashleigh Gardner has been the pick of the bowlers for Australia with figures of 4 for 100. (Live Scorecard)
One-off Test, Australia Women in India, Only Test, 2023, Dec 21, 2023
Day 2 | Stumps
IND-W
376/7 (119.0)
AUS-W
219
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Australia Women won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.16
Batsman
Deepti Sharma
70* (147)
Pooja Vastrakar
33 (115)
Bowler
Ashleigh Gardner
100/4 (41)
Jess Jonassen
42/1 (18)
INDW vs AUSW, One-Off Test Day 3 Live
We are back for the first innings of India Women! The players are making their way out in the middle now. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma are the two openers for India Women. Lauren Cheatle on debut has the new ball in hand. Let's play...
... SECOND INNINGS ...
Australia Women got off to the worst possible start as a huge mix-up between the openers cost Phoebe Litchfield her wicket as she went back for a diamond duck. Ellyse Perry also perished soon after. Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath steadied things for the visitors with an 80-run stand before the latter got dismissed right after reaching her fifty. Mooney continued nicely but fell on the last delivery before Lunch which put the Aussies further on the back foot. There were some decent contributions from Alyssa Healy and Annabel Sutherland and the lower order chipped in with some as well, especially the last-wicket partnership between Lauren Cheatle and Kim Garth helped them get past the 200-run mark with the latter remaining unbeaten 28 off 71 balls. Now, it will be up to their bowlers to stop the Women in Blue to take a big lead in this game. Join us in a bit for India Women's reply.
India Women have put on another brilliant bowling performance here to bowl the Aussies out for 219! They picked up from where they left off against the England Women. The hosts were gifted the first wicket but a ripper of a delivery from Pooja Vastrakar to get rid of Ellyse Perry set the tone for them. The spinners were excellent as usual keeping the runs in check and picking up wickets at regular intervals as well. However, Pooja was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets while Sneh got three and Deepti Sharma ended with a couple. Things could have been even better if Deepti managed to hold on to those three chances and if they had taken a review of Beth Mooney. Ideally, they would have hoped to restrict the Aussies under 200, but will still be very happy.
OUT! THERE IS THE LAST WICKET! Lauren Cheatle looks to be aggressive. She steps out and looks to go over mid off. She does not time it that well. Smriti Mandhana runs back and takes it. AUSTRALIA ALL OUT FOR 219!
Around off, this is guided towards point.
A single now as this is worked through mid-wicket.
Floats it up on off, blocked.
Drinks! This partnership for the last wicket between Lauren Cheatle and Kim Garth is proving to be a difficult one to break for the hosts and they are also adding crucial runs as well. The Aussies will hope to score as many as possible while India Women will want to use this break to come back with a fresh mind and quickly bowl the visitors out. Also, Pooja Vastrakar is eligible to bowl now as the required time has passed.
Flighted ball on off, kept out.
The reverse sweep comes out, it is hit through point for one.
Around off, this is guided to point.
This lands outside off and spins back in. Kim Garth looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
Shorter, this stays a touch low. Kim pushes it to mid off.
Around off, kept out.
Tossed up on middle, kept out.
Shorter and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
FOUR! Another boundary! On the pads, Kim Garth works it fine and on the leg side for a boundary.
Shorter and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
Around off, this is guided to point.