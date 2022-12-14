IND-W vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Renuka Singh and Anjali Sarvani provided Team India with early breakthroughs against Australia in the third T20I match, as they dismissed Alyssa Healy and Tahila McGrath. Later, Beth Mooney and Ellyse Perry brought some momentum to their side, before the former got dismissed by Devika Vaidya for 30. Currently, Australia's score read at 72/3 in 9 overs. The visitors had won the first game comprehensively, thanks to Bet Mooney and Tahlia McGrath's heroics. Mooney and McGrath showcased insane power-hitting in the second T20I as well. However, Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh played counter-attacking innings' to take the game to Super Over, where India prevailed. The first two games were played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of the 3rd Women's T20I between India and Australia from the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai

