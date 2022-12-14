India Women vs Australia Women, 3rd T20I Live Score: Australia 3 Down But Ellyse Perry Going Strong
IND-W vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I Live: Renuka Singh and Anjali Sarvani provided Team India with early breakthroughs against Australia as they dismissed Alyssa Healy and Tahila McGrath, with only 9 runs in 2 overs
IND-W vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Renuka Singh and Anjali Sarvani provided Team India with early breakthroughs against Australia in the third T20I match, as they dismissed Alyssa Healy and Tahila McGrath. Later, Beth Mooney and Ellyse Perry brought some momentum to their side, before the former got dismissed by Devika Vaidya for 30. Currently, Australia's score read at 72/3 in 9 overs. The visitors had won the first game comprehensively, thanks to Bet Mooney and Tahlia McGrath's heroics. Mooney and McGrath showcased insane power-hitting in the second T20I as well. However, Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh played counter-attacking innings' to take the game to Super Over, where India prevailed. The first two games were played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IND-W vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I Live Scorecard
Six!
1 run.
Short and on middle by Devika Vaidya, Ellyse Perry goes back and pulls this one towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
Devika Vaidya bowls a low full toss on leg, Ashleigh Gardner advances down the track and pushes it to long off for a single.
Fullish delivery outside off, Ashleigh Gardner drives this one towards deep cover for a single.
Slower and on a length outside off, Ellyse Perry works this one towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
FOUR! On a length and outside off, Ellyse Perry frees her arms and lofts this one over the mid off fielder for a boundary. Ellyse Perry is looking in great touch today.
Fuller on leg, Ashleigh Gardner pushes this one towards Rajeshwari Gayakwad at mid on and rushes for a quick single. Ashleigh Gardner was gone had Rajeshwari Gayakwad hit at the non-striker's end.
Good-length delivery outside off, Ashleigh Gardner goes for a drive but gets beaten on the outside edge.
Fullish delivery at the pads, Ashleigh Gardner clips it straight to mid-wicket for a dot.
Renuka Singh (2-0-13-1) is back on.
Floated, full and on off, Ashleigh Gardner gets to the pitch of the ball and drives back past the bowler towards long on for a single.
Flighted, touch fuller at the pads, Ashleigh Gardner uses her feet and works this one past short fine leg. Gets off the mark with a couple of runs.
Tossed up, on a length on leg, Ashleigh Gardner looks to clip this one but misses.
Ashleigh Gardner comes out to the middle now.
OUT! CAUGHT! Devika Vaidya strikes in her first over! Tossed up, full on off by Devika Vaidya, Beth Mooney shimmies down the track to go through covers. Ends up hitting it straight to Shafali Verma at extra cover who makes no mistake. A timely wicket for India Women.
Floated, full on middle, Ellyse Perry uses her feet and drives this one down to long off for a single.
Devika Vaidya starts with a fuller delivery on leg, Ellyse Perry uses her feet and pushes it to mid-wicket for a dot.
Devika Vaidya comes into the attack now.
Deepti Sharma misses her length and bowls a full toss on middle, Ellyse Perry sweeps this one towards deep square leg for a single.