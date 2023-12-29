India Women will face Australia Women in the second ODI of Australia Women's tour of India, 3 ODI Series 2023/24 on Saturday, December 30, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST. India Women and Australia Women have played one match in the series, with Australia Women winning the encounter. In the first game of this series, Phoebe Litchfield was the Man of the Match and Pooja Vastrakar scored the highest fantasy points for India Women with 126 match fantasy points while Tahlia McGrath topped the fantasy points leaderboard for Australia Women with 107 match fantasy points.

IND-W vs AUS-W, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai is a balanced track. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 6 matches is 190 runs. The team winning the toss should look to bowl first as the majority of the games played on this ground have been won by the chasing side.

Pace or spin?

The Pacers have been very successful at this venue. They have taken 67 per cent of the total wickets at this venue. We would suggest that you pick as many pace bowlers as possible in your team. Based on the stats available, we predict that the pitch will continue to assist the pacers.

IND-W vs AUS-W weather report

The temperature is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius with 47 per cent humidity. 3.25 m/s winds are expected.

IND-W vs AUS-W Fanasty 11 Prediction: Top Batter and Wicket-Keeper Picks

Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar

Harmanpreet Kaur can be a good pick for your Fanasty 11 Team. She has an average of 64 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.6. This player is a top-order right-handed batter. In the last 4 matches, Harmanpreet Kaur has scored 9, 0, 14, 52, 5 runs averaging 16 per match.

Ellyse Alexandra Perry

Ellyse Perry can be a differential pick for your Fanasty 11 Team. She has an average of 60 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.7. This player is a top-order batter, who bats right-handed. In the last 5 matches, Ellyse Perry has scored 223 runs averaging 44.6 per match. She has been very successful at this venue in the recent 5 matches, this player played here and has taken 0, 2, 5 wickets.

Bethany Louise Mooney

Beth Mooney can be a differential pick for your Fanasty 11 Team. Beth Mooney has an average of 50 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.6. She is a top-order batter, who bats left-handed and also keeps wickets. In the recently played 5 matches, this player has scored 108 runs averaging 21.6 per match.

IND-W vs AUS-W Fanasty 11 Prediction: Top Bowler Picks

Alana Maria King

Alana King is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Alana King has an average of 56 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 9. She is a leg-break bowler and in the recent 5 matches, this player has taken 8 wickets at an average of 1.6.

Kimberley Jennifer Garth

Kim Garth is a bowler and has an average of 48 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.8 and can be a good safe pick for your Fanasty 11 Team. Kim Garth is a right-arm medium-fast bowler and in the last 4 matches, she has taken 2, 3, 0, 1, 0 wickets at an average of 1.2.

IND-W vs AUS-W Fanasty 11 Prediction: Top All-Rounder Picks

Amanjot Bhupinder Kaur

Amanjot Kaur is a safe bet for your Fantasy Team. This player has an average of 80 match fantasy points in the last 3 games and a fantasy rating of 9.6. Amanjot Kaur bowls right-arm fast-medium

Annabel Sutherland

Annabel Sutherland is an all-rounder and has an average of 55 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 9.3 and can be a good pick for your Fanasty 11 Team. She is a right-handed batter. In the recent 4 matches, this player has scored 1 run at an average of 0.2 per match.

Ashleigh Katherine Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner is an all-rounder and has an average of 99 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.3 and is a safe bet for your Fanasty 11 Fantasy Team. Ashleigh Gardner is a right-handed batter. In the recent 3 matches, she has scored 22 runs averaging 4.4 per match.

IND-W vs AUS-W Fanasty 11 Prediction: Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Amanjot Bhupinder Kaur

Annabel Sutherland

Alana Maria King

Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar

Ashleigh Katherine Gardner

India Women vs Australia Women squads

India Women: Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Mannat Kashyap, Renuka Singh, Saika Ishaque, Shreyanka Patil and Titas Sadhu

Australia Women: Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Beth Mooney (wk), Alana King, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth and Megan Schutt

IND-W vs AUS-W Fanasty 11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Beth Mooney

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield and Shafali Verma

All-Rounders: Amanjot Kaur, Annabel Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Alana King, Georgia Wareham and Sneh Rana

Captain: Georgia Wareham

Vice-Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

India Women vs Australia Women head-to-head record in ODI

India Women and Australia Women have faced each other on 50 occasions in ODIs. While India Women have won 10 matches, Australia Women have emerged victorious in 40 instances.

The last 5 ODI matches have seen India Women win 1 time and Australia Women on 4 occasions. The highest score in these 5 matches is 332 by Australia Women while the lowest has been 225 by India Women.

India Women vs Australia Women prediction

Australia Women have won four of the last 5 matches against India Women and will go into this fixture as the favourites.