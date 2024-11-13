Indian Women's team will host West Indies and Ireland for limited-overs series starting December 15, the BCCI announced here on Wednesday. While India will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against the West Indies in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara, they will also play three one-dayers against Ireland at Rajkot in January. India will take on the West Indies in three T20Is to be played at the DY Patil Stadium on December 15, 17 and 19, which will be followed by three ODIs in Vadodara on December 22, 24 and 27.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will take on Ireland in three ODIs at Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium on January 10, 12 and 15.

Both these ODI series will be a part of the ICC Women's Championship, a qualification platform for next year's ODI World Cup in India.

Schedule: India vs West Indies: December 15: 1st T20I (Navi Mumbai) December 17: 2nd T20I (Navi Mumbai) December 19: 3rd T20I (Navi Mumbai) December 22 : 1st ODI (Baroda) December 24 : 2nd ODI (Baroda) December 27 : 3rd ODI (Baroda) India vs Ireland: January 10: 1st ODI (Rajkot) January 12: 2nd ODI (Rajkot) January 15: 3rd ODI (Rajkot).

