India vs West Indies Live Score,4th T20I: India Aim To Level Series vs West Indies
IND vs WI Live Score: India will be squaring off against West Indies in the fourth T20I on Saturday at Lauderhill, Florida.
LIVE IND vs WI 4th T20I: India look to level the series© AFP
India vs West Indies, 4th T20I, Live Updates: India will be squaring off against West Indies in the fourth T20I on Saturday at Lauderhill, Florida. The Hardik Pandya-led side registered a brilliant seven-wicket victory and remained alive in the five-match series as they now trail 1-2. Team India chased down the target of 160 in just 17.5 overs as Suryakumar Yadav played a brilliant knock of 83 off 44 balls. India will hope that batsmen will helm their march towards a series-levelling victory over the West Indies with another impact effort. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the 4th T20I match between West Indies and India, straight from Lauderhill:
- 18:53 (IST)IND vs WI Live: India's weak top-orderIndia had handed T20I debut to Yashasvi Jaiswal, resting Ishan Kishan. But for the third successive match, the pair at the totem pole position failed to impress, making just six runs. Jaiswal got out to pacer Obed McCoy in the first over itself.
- 18:52 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Impressive Suryakumar YadavIt was a comforting sight indeed to see Suryakumar Yadav flicking on his beast mode and Tilak Varma chipping in with crucial runs. But India's opening combination continued to falter.
- 18:51 (IST)IND vs WI Live: India trail 1-2The Hardik Pandya-led side are currently trailing 1-2 in the five-match series against West Indies. India might have stayed afloat with a win in the third T20I but Windies still lead the series 2-1, a quick reminder to the fact that the visitors still have concerns surrounding the batting unit.
- 18:37 (IST)IND vs WI Live: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth T20I match between India and West Indies, straight from Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
